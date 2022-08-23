New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Samaritan,’ ‘Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes’ and more

Other highlights include Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Shamshera’ and Marathi language drama ‘Ananya’

Here is the full list of titles coming to the platform this week:

Set against the backdrop of school life, ImMature Season 2 dives into the lives of Dhruv, Kabir, Susu and Chavvi, as they are stuck between childhood and adulthood. A fun, relatable and entertaining experience, it portrays the everyday life and challenges of youngsters. The web series is directed by Anant Singh, featuring an ensemble cast of Omkar Kulkarni, Rashmi Agdekar, Chinmay Chandranushush and Visshesh Tiwari.

Shamshera is an action drama film starring Ranbir Kapoor in a double role as Shamshera and his son, Balli. The film circles around the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved, and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian Shudh Singh. Shamshera is a legend for his tribe who relentlessly fights for his tribe’s freedom and dignity. Directed by Karan Malhotra, it also features Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles, while Ronit Bose Roy and Saurabh Shukla play pivotal roles in the mass entertainer.

Samaritan features legendary actor Sylvester Stallone in the titular role, Directed by Julius Avery, the action thriller is touted to be a dark and new take on superhero films. The story revolves around a 13-year-old Sam Clearly (Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton), who suspects his mysterious neighbour, Mr Smith, to be Granite City’s superpowered vigilante, Samaritan, who went missing 25 years ago. It also features Pilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco, and Moises Arias in pivotal roles.

Ben Stokes: Phoenix From The Ashes is based on the life of England cricket captain Ben Stokes. Academy Award-winning director Sam Mendes has created the documentary series that examines Stokes’ World Cup (2019) victory, his Headingley’s crease heroics along with the most challenging moments from his personal and professional life.

A Marathi language drama, Ananya is based on a popular play. The film revolves around a young girl Ananya whose life falls apart after a sudden accident which leads her to a disability, but she fights against all odds to achieve the impossible. Directed by Pratap Phad, it stars Hruta Durgule and Ameya Wagh in lead roles. Actors Chetan Chitnis, Suvrat Joshi, Yogesh Soman, Rucha Apte, Renuka Daftardar and Sunil Abhyankar also play pivotal roles in the film.

An action drama series, Express stars Maggie Civantos as Bárbara Vázquez, an accomplished criminal psychologist as the main lead. Vázquez resigns from the Police Force after she becomes a victim of fast-spreading violent crime, the express kidnappings. To put an end to these crimes, she joins an insurance company whose best-selling product is kidnapping coverage.

