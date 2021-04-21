New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Saina’, ‘Roberrt’ and more

The Parineeti Chopra-biopic on India’s ace shuttler Saina Nehwa is the highlight on the platform this week

On April 23, premieres the biopic Saina shortly after its theatrical release. With Parineeti Chopra in the lead, the film follows the career highs and lows of the former world no. 1 and India’s ace shuttler Saina Nehwal. The film is directed by renowned filmmaker Amole Gupte and produced under the banner of T-Series and Front Foot Pictures.

Following the successful digital premiere of Yuvarathna, Roberrt joins the line-up of Kannada blockbusters on Amazon Prime Video. Featuring Darshan in the lead role, the film stars Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Vinod Prabhakar and debutant Asha Bhat in other prominent roles. The film chronicles the intriguing life of Roberrt who lives in Lucknow with his son but their life takes a turn when his son’s mischievous behavior lands him at a critical place to deal with a huge blunder. Roberrt is written and directed by Tharun Sudhir and produced by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda under the banner of Umapathy Films.

Ee Kathalo Paathralu Kalpitam will now be available to stream on April 24. Featuring debutant Pavan Tej Konidela in the lead role, alongside Meghana, the dama thriller also stars Lucky, Raghu Babu, and Abhay Bethiganti in prominent roles. Directed by Abhiram M., the film set forths the stories of aspiring actors Krishna, Sruthi and Rihanna who are offered to prove the real story of a model named Rihanna but there is a murder linked to the story. Will they find out the truth?

The feel-good romantic comedy Devarakondalo Vijay Premakatha premieres on April 26. Inspired by true events, the film is set in a small village called Devarakonda. It revolves round the story of a couple, whose love has been challenged with an unanticipated, yet complicated problem. Will their love be able to overcome the unforeseeable obstacles? Directed by Ramana S. Venkat, the film stars Vijay Shankar and Mouryani as the lead characters.

