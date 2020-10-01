New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Nishabdham’, ‘Fargo’ Season 4, ‘Black Box’ and more

Anushka Shetty in ‘Nishabdham/ Silence’

01 October 2020 13:59 IST

Anushka Shetty’s new thriller, two horror movies by Jason Blum, and a unique fashion show from Rihanna are among the highlights this week

This week, Amazon Prime Video premieres the suspense thriller, Nishabdham. Titled Silence, in Tamil and Malayalam, the film stars Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan and Anjali in lead roles. The film marks the Indian debut of actor Michael Madsen and also stars Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju and Srinivas Avasarala in pivotal roles.

Starting October 2, stream the horror series The Walking Dead: The World Beyond. Created by Scott M. Gimple, the show stars Annet Mahendru, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicolas Cantu, Aliyah Royale, Nico Tortorella. Marking the third edition in The Walking Dead franchise, the show is based on the comic book series of the same name focusing focus on the first generation to grow up during the zombie apocalypse.

Also coming to the platform is Welcome to the Blumhouse, a terrifying anthology of eight unsettling, movies produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios. The anthology series of enthralling and scary movies includes Black Box and The Lie premiering on October 6 depicts intriguing tales of murder, deception and madness.

Fashion enthusiasts can now stream Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2, a unique fashion show celebrating the new Fall 2020 collection from music and fashion icon Rihanna. The extraordinary fashion experience features a combination of models, actors and dancers wearing the latest savage style, with special performances from some of the hottest names in music.

New episodes of Season 4 of the drama Fargo arrive as well. The show is inspired by the eponymous 1996 film, which was written and directed by the Coen brothers. The series follow an anthology format, with each season set in a different era, and with a different story and mostly new characters and cast, although there is minor overlap. Each season is heavily influenced by various Coen brothers’ films, with each containing numerous references to them. Stream Fargo Seasons 1 to 4, with new episodes every Tuesday starting September 29.

Finally, there is the season finale of the Amazon Original Series, The Boys Season 2 on October 9, as things get grittier and darker with Starlight visiting The Boys' based on a tip to find Stormfront.

Highlights of the week

Fargo Season 4 - September 29

An anthology of stories where characters from different time periods, which are centered around the town of Minnesota, get involved in murder, deception and criminal activities. Various chronicles of deception, intrigue and murder in and around frozen Minnesota. Yet all of these tales mysteriously lead back one way or another to Fargo, North Dakota.

The Walking Dead: The World Beyond - October 2

Starring Annet Mahendru, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicolas Cantu, Aliyah Royale and Nico Tortorella, The Walking Dead: World Beyond takes place ten years after the apocalypse begins, and centres on a group of Nebraska-based youngsters who are the first generation to come-of-age in the new world. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.

Nishabdham - October 2

Sakshi, a talented artist who is deaf and mute, gets entangled in a criminal investigation when she unexpectedly witnesses a tragic incident that occurs in a villa with a reputation for being haunted. With a team of police detectives determined to get to the bottom of the case and the list of suspects ranging from a ghost to a missing young girl, Nishabdham promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that will keep the audience guessing until the very end.

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 - October 2

A unique fashion show celebrating the new Fall 2020 collection from music and fashion icon Rihanna. The show features performances from Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard and Roddy Ricch, and Special Appearances by Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Demi Moore, Irina Shayk, Laura Harrier, Normani, Paloma Elsesser, Paris Hilton, Rico Nasty, Willow Smith and Many More.

The Lie - October 6

The Lie is written and directed by Veena Sud, and stars Mireille Enos, Peter Sarsgaard and Joey King.

When their teenaged daughter confesses to impulsively killing her best friend, two desperate parents attempt to cover up the horrific crime, leading them into a complicated web of lies and deception. Produced by Alix Madigan-Yorkin, Christopher Tricarico, and Jason Blum. Executive produced by Howard Green, Kim Hodgert, Jeanette Volturno, Couper Samuelson and Aaron Barnett.

Black Box - October 6

Directed by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr. and script by Osei-Kuffour Jr. and Stephen Herman, Black Box stars Mamoudou Athie, Phylicia Rashad, Amanda Christine, Tosin Morohunfola, Charmaine Bingwa, and Troy James. After losing his wife and his memory in a car accident, a single father undergoes an agonizing experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is. Executive produced by Jason Blum, Jay Ellis, Aaron Bergman, Lisa Bruce, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold, Mynette Louie and William Marks.

Bug Diaries: Halloween Special - October 2

The Bug Diaries is an animated comedy series for preschoolers based on the witty children's books by best-selling author Doreen Cronin and best-selling Illustrator Harry Bliss. The show follows a comic trio of slimy, crawly, and buzzy bug friends whose tiny world offers up huge adventures.