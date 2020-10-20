Movies

New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Mirzapur’ Season 2, ‘Borat’ sequel and more

Sacha Baron Cohen in the ‘Borat’ sequel  

Starting October 23, Amazon Prime debuts the returning season of Mirzapur starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang in the lead roles. Mirzapur 2 promises a journey into the stylish yet rustic world, where crime, drugs and violence rule and one needs to fight to survive. The sequel of the show will also feature Vijay Varma, Amit Sial, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar.

Starting October 21, stream the digital premiere of 2019’s science-fiction thriller Captive State, the story of a young man who participates in a conspiracy to rebel against an alien race that has invaded Earth and forced strict martial law on all humans. Written and directed by Rupert Wyatt, the film stars John Goodman, Ashton Sanders and Jonathan Majors in pivotal roles. This sci-fi thriller will definitely leave viewers in a Captive State, offering an incredibly reveting alien invasion action with ambitious political undertones.

On October 23 comes Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime. The film starring Sacha Baron Cohen and Irina Nowak in the lead roles is a follow-up film to the 2006 comedy centering on the real-life adventures of a fictional Kazakh television journalist named Borat.

Highlights of the week

Captive State: October 21

New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Mirzapur’ Season 2, ‘Borat’ sequel and more

Set in a Chicago neighborhood nearly a decade after an occupation by an extraterrestrial force, 'Captive State' explores the lives on both sides of the conflict - the collaborators and the dissidents.

Mirzapur 2: October 23

New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Mirzapur’ Season 2, ‘Borat’ sequel and more

The world of Mirzapur has become more about power, politics and revenge. It is about conspiracies and people double-crossing each other while carrying guns that they won’t hesitate to use. This season doesn’t stay confined to the violent world of Mirzapur; it takes us to the power corridors where a nexus between politics and criminals prevails.

This season also takes us to a land beyond Mirzapur, a place which has its own set of violent and powerful families running various illegal businesses. The women of Mirzapur have become bolder and more complex. They will not hesitate in using any means to achieve their goals. Who will win in the end? Is there any one left to challenge the Tripathis?

Borat 2: October 23

New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Mirzapur’ Season 2, ‘Borat’ sequel and more

The follow-up film to the 2006 comedy centering on the real-life adventures of a fictional Kazakh television journalist named Borat. The film starring Sacha Baron Cohen and Irina Nowak in the lead roles, is directed by Jason Woliner.

Comments
Related Articles

‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’ review: A gripping saga, shot artfully

Queer short film ‘Bodies of Desire’ delves into themes of intimacy, identity

Prithviraj Sukumaran tests positive for COVID-19, is asymptomatic

Director Vishal Bhardwaj to develop film franchise based Agatha Christie’s works

Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty to collaborate on ‘Comedy of Errors’ adaptation ‘Cirkus’

25 years of ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’: Shah Rukh Khan on the iconic film and looking ‘unconventional’

Appu N Bhattathiri on directing ‘Nizhal’ with Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban

It was a road trip without a destination: Pankaj Tripathi on working with Anurag Basu in ‘Ludo’

Vijay Sethupathi pulls out of '800' after Muthiah Muralitharan's letter

Ashok Selvan to make his Telugu debut

Coronavirus | TFAPA wants actors, technicians earning over ₹10 lakh to take pay cut for films stuck in production

chicago 7

‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ movie review: A spectacular white-knuckle thrill ride

Suraj Venjaramoodu: It feels good when one’s hard work is recognised

Soumitra Ranade’s new book ‘Bhrigu and the Palace of Mirrors’ is a gateway to two worlds

AMR Ramesh’s ‘Veerappan-Hunger For Killing’, takes off

‘Chhalaang’ trailer: Rajkummar Rao’s sports comedy is all heart

Deepa Mehta’s ‘Funny Boy’ to release December 10 on Netflix

Raghava Lawrence: ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ has social messaging about transgender community

Writer of Muralitharan biopic: ‘There are shades of grey in 800'
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 20, 2020 4:53:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/new-on-amazon-prime-this-week-mirzapur-season-2-borat-sequel-and-more/article32900855.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY