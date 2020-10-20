New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Mirzapur’ Season 2, ‘Borat’ sequel and more

Pankaj Tripathi’s crime thriller returns, along with Sacha Baron Cohen back as Borat in the sequel to his 2006 comedy

Starting October 23, Amazon Prime debuts the returning season of Mirzapur starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang in the lead roles. Mirzapur 2 promises a journey into the stylish yet rustic world, where crime, drugs and violence rule and one needs to fight to survive. The sequel of the show will also feature Vijay Varma, Amit Sial, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar.

Starting October 21, stream the digital premiere of 2019’s science-fiction thriller Captive State, the story of a young man who participates in a conspiracy to rebel against an alien race that has invaded Earth and forced strict martial law on all humans. Written and directed by Rupert Wyatt, the film stars John Goodman, Ashton Sanders and Jonathan Majors in pivotal roles. This sci-fi thriller will definitely leave viewers in a Captive State, offering an incredibly reveting alien invasion action with ambitious political undertones.

On October 23 comes Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime. The film starring Sacha Baron Cohen and Irina Nowak in the lead roles is a follow-up film to the 2006 comedy centering on the real-life adventures of a fictional Kazakh television journalist named Borat.

