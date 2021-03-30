New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Manifest’, ‘Anbirkiniyal’ and more

Season 3 of a fan-favourite supernatural drama and the Tamil remake of Malayalam hit ‘Helen’ are the highlights on the platform this week

This week, Amazon Prime Video brings comedy reality show LOL: Last One Laughing Germany starring Michael Herbig, Anke Engelke, Barbara Schöneberger, and LOL: Last One Laughing Italy starring Eugenio Derbez, Mauricio Barrientos, Alex Fernández starting April 1.

On April 2 comes Manifest Season Three. This supernatural drama from the U.S. follows the stories of passengers onboard Flight 828, that disappears for more than five years only to reappear with its passengers not having aged a single day. What seemed to them as just a little bit of turbulence was in-fact more than half a decade of their lives lost in the unknown. Starring Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez and Parveen Kaur in pivotal roles, season three will continue to follow these characters as they struggle to re-integrate into their new normal where premonitions and visions are an almost daily occurrence.

Highlights of the week:

Manifest (Season 3) - March 26

LOL: Last One Laughing Italy - April 1

Following the same format as its German counterpart, this edition is co-hosted by Italian rapper Fedez and music producer Mara Maionchi. 10 Italian comedians will compete for a whopping €100,000 that will go to the winner’s charity of choice. The concept is simple - If you laugh, you lose and the winner takes it all.

LOL: Last One Laughing Germany - April 1

Hosted by Michael Bully Herbig, ten of Germany's finest comedians are locked together for six hours to see who can keep a straight face while simultaneously trying to make their opponents laugh. Thanks to physical comedy, costumes, and sketches, comedians who laugh will be eliminated one-by-one. Bully not only observes the candidates from his command center, but also sends one or the other unexpected "Bully joker" into the race. Who will be crowned the Last One Laughing and win a grand prize of EUR 50,000 for charity?

Anbirkiniyal - April 4

A remake of the gritty Malayalam survival thriller ‘Helen’, this film follows the story of an ordinary suburban girl who’s the apple of her father’s eye and whose kind demeanor enamors everyone in her life. Chasing her dreams to one day move to Canada and pursuit a nursing degree, she takes up a job at a fast-food restaurant. While everything seems normal, she suddenly disappears leaving her loved ones in a desperate search for her. But as they scramble to find her, she must face the ultimate battle: the one for her life and survival.