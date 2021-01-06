New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Maara’, ‘American Gods’ Season 3

A romantic drama starring Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath, a new season of Neil Gaiman’s fantasy epic, and a horror flick are the highlights of the week

This week on Janaury 8 comes the digital premiere of Tamil romantic musical drama Maara. Starring R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath, the film is directed by Dhilip Kumar and produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallapa under Pramod films. The film revolves around the life of Paaru (Shraddha Srinath), and how she finds a diary full of sketches and paintings in her new apartment. Awestruck by the paintings, Paaru heads out to find the artist i.e. Maara (R Madhavan). Her journey traverses through a new realm of art, music, drama, romance, hope, ensuring a soul-satisfying experience.

Stream the third season of Amazon Original Series American Gods, based on the book by Neil Gaiman on January 11. The series stars Ricky Whittle, Emily Browning, Yetide Badaki, Bruce Langley, Omid Abtahi, Demore Barnes and Ian McShane who all return from the previous season along with Ashley Reyes joining the main cast.

On January 7, enjoy a story of friendship with Mariyam Vannu Vilakkoothi. Directed by Jenith Kachappilly, the film follows the life of three friends who have an atypical experience when they decide to celebrate a colleague’s birthday at his residence.

Fans of thrillers can stream the spine-chilling title The Beach House starting January 6. Directed by Jeffrey A. Brown, the Liana Liberato and Noah Le Gros starrer revolves around two college sweethearts who take a vacation at a beach house and meet an older couple. They are exposed to danger by a mysterious infection that spreads across the coast.

