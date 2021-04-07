New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Joji’, ‘Jathi Ratnalu’ and more

Fahadh Faasil in ‘Joji’

07 April 2021 18:15 IST

Fahadh Faasil’s crime-drama and Naveen Polishetty’s Telugu comedy film are the highlights on the platform this week

This week on April 9, Amazon Prime Video premieres Hello Charlie starring Jackie Shroff, Aadar Jain, Darshan Jariwala, debutant Shlokka Pandit, Elnaaz Norouzi and Rajpal Yadav. Directed by Pankaj Saraswat, the film is an adventure comedy that has its protagonist Charlie (Adar Jain) being assigned the task of transporting a gorilla ToTo from Mumbai to Diu.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

On April 9 also comes the Marathi comedy drama, Well Done Baby starring Pushkar Jog, Amruta Khanvilkar and Rahul Awasthi. The film centers on the lives of Aditya and Meera (played by Pushkar Jog and Amruta Khanvilkar) and the challenges they face as a married couple. Adding to this complicated relationship is Nirmala, Aditya’s intrusive mother-in-law, played by veteran actress Vandana Gupte.

Advertising

Advertising

The big-ticket premiere this week on April 9 is Malayalam crime drama Joji starring Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, Unnimaya Prasad and Shammi Thilakan in pivotal roles. Inspired by Shakespeare’s tragedy Macbeth, the movie presents a twisted version of a plot filled with greed, ambition, murder and mystery. The story revolves around Joji, an engineering dropout and the youngest son of the rich plantation family who lives with his aspirations of becoming a super wealthy NRI. But his father sees down on him and thinks of him as nothing more than a loser. Driven by greed and blind ambition, Joji finally decides to execute his plans following an unexpected event in the family.

Coming April 11 is the blockbuster comedy film Jathi Ratnalu featuring Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna in pivotal roles. The film which released theatrically last month went on to become a massive hit. Jathi Ratnalu also stars Faria Abdullah, Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam and Naresh in supporting roles.

On April 12 arrives all new episodes of the sci-fi horror series Fear The Walking Dead starring Kim Dickens and Frank Dillane. The series is a Walking Dead spin-off, set in Los Angeles, following two families who must band together to survive the undead apocalypse.

Highlights of the week:

Hello Charlie – 9th April

‘Hello Charlie, is an adventure comedy of a young simpleton (Charlie) from a small town who is given the task of transporting a gorilla (ToTo) from Mumbai to Diu. A series of unexpected events unfold along the way. You will witness hilarious performances by unique characters on this roller-coaster journey in the film.’

Well Done Baby – 9th April

Well Done Baby is a heart-warming story which is inspired by a real family. It is a film about a young modern-day couple (played by Amruta Khanvilkar and Pushkar Jog) who are struggling to find a purpose in their marriage, till destiny decides to gives them one in the form of a baby

Joji – 9th April

Joji is a story of Joji, an engineering dropout and the youngest son of the rich plantation family lives with his aspirations of becoming a super wealthy NRI. But his father sees down on him as a proper loser. Driven by greed and blind ambition, Joji finally decides to execute his plans following an unexpected event in the family. Will he succeed in achieving his dreams?

Jathi Ratnalu – 11th April

A hilarious misadventure of three buddies as they travel from Jogipet to Hyderabad in search for king size lives, instead tumble into a series of dangerous events brewing in the city. Jathi Ratnalu is the deadliest comedy you can see.

Fear The Walking Dead – 12th April

A Walking Dead spin-off, set in Los Angeles, following two families who must band together to survive the undead apocalypse.