New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘James May: Oh Cook’, ‘Al Mallu’ and more

New on Amazon Prime: ‘James May: Oh Cook’

22 January 2021 14:05 IST

A new cooking show, a comedy drama Malayalam film and a new season of a popular fantasy series are among the highlights of the week

This week, go on a gastronomical experience with James May, the much-loved presenter of Amazon Original Series The Grand Tour. He may not be a chef – but his all-new series James May: Oh Cook proves that one does not need to be a brilliant cook to make delicious food! The series will transport viewers to the Far East, the Med, and the local pub – all from the comfort of a home economist’s kitchen, where May will he’ll knock up delicious recipes with ingredients one can actually buy.

Stream the comedy drama film Al Mallu starring Anoop Majeed and Namitha Pramod in lead roles and directed by Boban Samuel. Shot entirely in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the Malayalam title showcases challenges faced by a young Malayli girl in the Gulf.

Fans of thrillers can watch the highly anticipated Valayam that revolves around a husband who has to solve the mystery of the disappearance of his wife as he is taken as the prime suspect in the case. Written and directed by Ramesh Kadumula, the Telugu film stars Digangana Suryavanshi, Laksh Chadalavada, Ravi Prakash and and will be available, starting January 20.

Those who enjoy drama, the third season of drama series All American, created by April Blair is now available for streaming. The series is inspired by the life of professional American football player Spencer Paysinger with Daniel Ezra in the lead role.

New episodes of the third season of the American fantasy drama series Legacies, a spin-off of the highly successful series The Vampire Diaries and The Originals will be available on Amazon Prime Video every Tuesday starting January 22. The show stars Danielle Rose Russell, Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd, Aria Shahghasemi and Quincy Fouse in prominent roles.

Yet another gripping drama is 3 Caminos, a Spanish series about five individuals whose lives are intertwined through three trips across years. The series premieres on Amazon Prime Video on January 21.

Starting January 22, customers can binge-watch all episodes of animated Amazon Original Series Star Trek: Lower Decks - the ninth series in the Star Trek franchise; as well as animated series Jessy and Nessy.

James May: Oh Cook - 15th January

Cooking show hosted by James May, providing a unique perspective on kitchen creations for those who don’t know how cook.

Al Mallu - 19th January

Nayana has left her family and hometown to a foreign land to build a comfortable life and achieve her dreams. Meanwhile, a youngster confesses his love for Nayana. However, quite unexpectedly, she has an unpleasant experience from him, prompting Nayana to break off their relationship. Later, when Nayana’s friend too has a similar experience from the same person she is determined to expose him. The film deals with the events that follow.

All American Season 3 - 19th January

The story of high-school football star Spencer James, inspired by the life of former pro NFL player Spencer Paysinger, will continue beyond the current chapter into season three. Spencer (Daniel Ezra) finds himself on the defense after an interview he gave comes out, upsetting his old teammates and emotions get the best of them. Coop (Bre-Z) and Layla (Greta Onieogou) return from the tour, but while Coop tries to figure out what happened with Patience (Chelsea Tavares), she tries to learn why Tyrone’s sister is back.

Billy (Taye Diggs) is excited for a fresh start at South Crenshaw High, but he must confront something from his past first that could be a roadblock to his success. Meanwhile, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Simone (guest star GeffriMaya) struggle with saying goodbye to someone they love.

Valayam - 20th January

When his wife goes missing, Arvind must solve the mystery of her disappearance before time runs out and he becomes the prime suspect.

3 Caminos - 21st January

2000, 2006 and 2021. Three trips, three stages of five lives. Jana, Luca, Roberto, Yoon Soo and Raquel are in their mid-20s / early 30s on their first two “Caminos”, and past 40 on their third. So much will happen until then: Jana’s anti-establishment rage will have calmed somewhat, revealing unexpected compassion in the German woman. Luca, the Italian, will hit rock bottom and resurrect himself with a little help from his friends.

Roberto, the Mexican, will learn to forgive himself by accepting that another’s death was not his fault. And while their passion for music makes Korean Yoon Soo and Spaniard Raquel the perfect couple, they must learn the hard way that they have mistaken friendship for love before they can once again find peace of mind. All of them experience friendship and loss, jealousy and love, courage and despair, forgiveness, bliss and finding their own personal purpose in life.

Legacies Season 3 - 22nd January

Continuing the tradition of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, the story of the next generation of supernatural beings at The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted. Klaus Mikaelson’s daughter, 17-year-old Hope Mikaelson; Alaric Saltzman’s twins, Lizzie and Josie Saltzman; and other young adults come of age in the most unconventional way possible, nurtured to be their best selves...despite their worst impulses.

Star Trek: Lower Decks - 22nd January

The support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, have to keep up with their duties, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.

Jessy and Nessy - 22nd January

Jessy and Nessy is a series about Jessy, an innately curious little girl and her best friend, Nessy, a five-and-a-half-thousand-year-old purple sea monster. Jessy happens to see the world a little differently through her magical glasses called ‘Inspectacles’. Together this unlikely duo explore life’s curiosities and reveal how all of these seemingly everyday curiosities have fantastical answers.