New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Jai Bhim,’ ‘Dybbuk’ and more

Suriya in ‘Jai Bhim’

28 October 2021 14:06 IST

A courtroom drama starring Suriya, and Embraan Hashmi's paranormal thriller are the highlights on the platform this week

Based on true events that happened in the 1990s in Tamil Nadu, Jai Bhim is a courtroom drama that follows a hardworking tribal couple, Senggeni and Rajakannu. Their world falls apart when Rajakannu is arrested on false charges and later goes missing from police custody. To find her husband, Sengenni seeks the help of advocate Chandru, intensely portrayed by Suriya. Catch the premiere on November 2.

Highlights of the week

Dybbuk - October 29

Mahi, a newly married woman, brings an antique Jewish box into her home. When Mahi and her husband Sam begin to have paranormal experiences, they soon learn that the box is a dybbuk containing an evil spirit. The couple then seeks the help of a rabbi to unravel its mystery. Will they survive this ordeal before their child is born?

LOL DE Season 2 - October 29

Hosted by Michael Bully Herbig, ten of Germany’s finest comedians are locked together for six hours to see who can keep a straight face while simultaneously trying to make their opponents laugh. Who will be crowned the Last One Laughing and win a grand prize of EUR50,000 for charity?

Jai Bhim - November 2

The movie is based on true events that happened in the 1990s in Tamil Nadu. A pregnant woman from a primitive tribal community, searches desperately for her husband, who is missing from police custody. So as to find her husband and seek justice for them, as their voice, a High Court advocate rises in support. Will their battle for justice succeed?

Fairfax - October 29

Animated series centering on four middle school friends on their quest for fame on L.A.’s Fairfax Avenue.

Maradona: The Blessed Dream Season 1 - October 29

A look at the early life and prolific career of Argentinean football legend Diego Maradona.

This is Us Season 5 - October 28

A heart-warming and emotional story about a unique set of triplets, their struggles and their wonderful parents.

Le Bal Des Folles - October 29

A woman who is unfairly institutionalized at Paris asylum plots to escape with the help of one of its nurses. Based on the novel ‘Le bal des folles’ by Victoria Mas.

The Penthouse: War in Life Season 1 to 3 - October 28

A blockbuster K-drama about a woman who strives to achieve her goal of entering high society by becoming the “queen” on the 100th floor penthouse in Gangnam, the pinnacle of success in her eyes. But is that enough?