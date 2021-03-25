New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Invincible’ season one, ‘The Illegal’ and more

A still from season one of ‘Invincible’

25 March 2021 18:21 IST

A new adult animated superhero series and an immigrant drama starring Suraj Sharma are the highlights on the platform this week

This week, Amazon Prime Video brings the second season of the comedy series Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare, starring Zakir Khan in the lead role, on March 26. The show follows the life of Ronny Pathak (essayed by Zakir Khan) who leads a double life. To the world, he is the nephew of the local MLA (Vidhayak) and likes to think of himself as a youth leader, but in reality he is a jobless, 26-year-old. This time Ronny has his eyes set on a bigger career goal but finds himself stuck in complicated situations like a new rivalry and an interesting love triangle. The second season of this light hearted entertainer also features Sunny Hinduja, Zakir Hussain, Kumar Varun, Vyom Sharma, Abhimanyu Singh, Venus Singh, Onima Kashyap and Alka Amin.

Drama feature The Illegal starring Suraj Sharma, Shweta Tripathi, Hannah Masi , Iqbal Theba, Jay Ali, and Neelima Azim and Adil Hussain in prominent roles, also is streaming from March 23 on the platform.

On March 25, comes the romance Shaadi Mubarak. The movie revolves around a love story of a non-expressive couple who happens to fall in love with each other, unraveling the hurdles along their path. This romantic tale stars Sagar RK Naidu and Drishya Raghunath as the lead pair, with Bhadram, Ajay Ghosh and Hema in pivotal roles.

On March 26, arrives season one of Invincible, starring Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, and Sandra Oh in pivotal roles. The adult animated series based on the Skybound/Image comic centers around a teenager whose father is the most powerful superhero on the planet.

La Templanza also is available to stream on March 26, starring Leonor Watling, Rafael Novoa, Emilio Gutiérrez Caba follows the life of Mauro Larrea who finds his destiny as he works to restore a vineyard to its former glory while winning the love of combative widow Soledad Montalvo who once owned the property.

This week, also premieres If You Give a Mouse a Cookie S2, an animated series starring Roger Craig Smith, Jessica DiCicco, and Jeff Bennett, which is based on the beloved books by Laura Numeroff and Felicia Bond. When Mouse and friends get together, one thing always leads to another in the most unexpected ways. You just never know where things will end up, but you can be sure that if Mouse and friends go on an adventure together, then fun times are definitely ahead.

