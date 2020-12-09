New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Durgamati’, ‘A Call to Spy’ and more

Bhumi Pednekar’s thriller, a teen drama and Radhika Apte’s historical are among the highlights of the week

This week, Amazon Prime Video brings the premiere of Bhumi Pednekar’s thriller film Durgamati. Written and directed by Ashoka G, the film is presented by Akshay Kumar along with Karan Kapadia, Arshad Warsi, Jisshu Sengupta and Mahie Gill. Dugamati is a telling tale of an IAS officer who is imprisoned in a haunted house for interrogation. However, things take an unexpected turn when she gets possessed by a spirit.

December 11 will see the inclusion of the Tamil and Telugu dubs of two superhit Amazon Prime Original series Mirzapur Season 2 and Bandish Bandits. Mirzapur Season 2, set in the lands of Uttar Pradesh showcases the ultimate battle between Guddu Pandit and Munna Tripathi fighting to capture ‘Mirzapur ki Gaddi’, while Bandish Bandits set in the colourful lands of Jodhpur tells the story of two young musicians, hailing from contrasting backgrounds.

Premiering on December 10, the Telegu drama film IIT Krishnamurthy, follows Krishnamurthy who is an IIT Bombay student comes to Hyderabad and gets to know that his uncle is missing. The entire story revolves around the mysterious missing case of Krishnamurthy's uncle. The film is directed by SreeVardhan and stars an ensemble cast Maira Doshi, Vinay Varma, and Prudhvi Dandamudi among others.

Starting December 11, stream all new episodes of The Wilds Season 1. Created by Sarah Streicher, The Wilds Season 1 stars Rachel Griffiths, Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Erana James, Sarah Pidgeon, David Sullivan, Troy Winbush, and Jarred Blakiston in pivotal roles and revolves around a group of young girls whose plane crashes, leaving them stranded on a deserted island.

On December 10, arrives the animated film Sonic The Hedgehog based on the video game franchise of the same name. The film is directed by Jeff Fowler and stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog and Jim Carrey as Doctor Robotnik.

There is also the British-American heist thriller Widows on December 10 ,which revolves around the lives of four Chicago women who attempt to steal from a powerful local politician so that they can pay back a crime boss from whom the women’s husbands had stolen a huge some before they were widowed.

On December 11, also comes 2020 American drama film I’m Your Woman. Directed by Julia Hart and starring Rachel Brosnahan, Arinzé Kene, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Bill Heck, Frankie Faison, Marceline Hugot and James McMenamin, the film revolves around a woman who is forced to go on the run with her baby after her husband betrays his partners in crime.

On the same day is the premiere of A Call to Spy, a historical drama film written and produced by Sarah Megan Thomas and directed by Lydia Dean Pilcher, starring Sarah Megan Thomas along with Stana Katic, Radhika Apte, set on the backdrop of World War II.

Highlights of the week

Durgamati - December 11

A bureaucrat is imprisoned in a haunted house for interrogation. However, things take an unexpected turn when she gets possessed by a spirit.

Mirzapur Season 2 Dubs in Tamil & Telugu - December 11

The world of Mirzapur has become more about power, politics and revenge. It is about conspiracies and people double-crossing each other while carrying guns that they won’t hesitate to use. This season doesn’t stay confined to the violent world of Mirzapur - It takes us to the power corridors where a nexus between politics and criminals prevails.

This season also takes us to a land beyond Mirzapur, a place which has its own set of violent and powerful families running various illegal businesses. The women of Mirzapur have become bolder and more complex. They will not hesitate in using any means to achieve their goals. Who will win in the end? Is there any one left to challenge the Tripathis? The canvas gets bigger this season, but the rules remain the same - without spilling blood you won’t survive here!

IIT Krishnamurthy - December 10

Krishnamurthy Who Is an IIT Bombay student comes to Hyderabad and gets to know that his uncle is missing. Entire story revolves around the mysterious missing case of Krishnamurthy's uncle.

Bandish Bandits Dubs in Tamil & Telugu - December 11

Based on Indian classical singer Radhe and pop star Tamanna, despite their contrasting personalities, the two "set out together on a journey of self-discovery to see if opposites, though they might attract, can also adapt and go the long haul.

The Wilds – December 10

A group of teens must survive after a crash leaves them stranded. There's just one twist to this thrilling drama - these girls did not end up on this island by accident.

Sonic The Hedgehog - December 10

After discovering a small, blue, fast hedgehog, a small-town police officer must help him defeat an evil genius who wants to do experiments on him.

A Call to Spy - December 11

In the beginning of WWII, with Britain becoming desperate, Churchill orders his new spy agency - SOE - to recruit and train women as spies.

Widows - December 10

Four women with nothing in common except a debt left behind by their dead husbands' criminal activities take fate into their own hands and conspire to forge a future on their own terms.

I’m your Woman - December 11

In this 1970s set crime drama, a woman is forced to go on the run after her husband betrays his partners, sending her and her baby on a dangerous journey.