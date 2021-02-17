New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Drishyam 2’, ‘Unhinged’ and more

A still from ‘Drishyam 2’

17 February 2021 13:55 IST

Mohanlal returns in his iconic role of Georgekutty in the sequel to ‘Drishyam’ and Russell Crowe revels in an action-thriller

This week, on February 19, Amazon Prime Video brings suspense thriller, Drishyam 2 starring Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, Esther Anil. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the Malayalam drama will feature the family of Mohanlal's character Georgekutty facing newer challenges as they grapple with their haunting past all over again.

The action-thriller Unhinged comes to the platform on February 18. Starring Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, the film revolves around a woman who confronts an unstable man at an intersection and becomes the target of his rage.

Sports enthusiasts can now stream the documentary The Record only on Amazon Prime Video. Australia, the host and the tournament favorites of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 have a chance to make the world record of maximum attendance at a women’s sporting event, but will poor form and injuries derail them?

