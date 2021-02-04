New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Bliss’, ‘The Record’ and more

Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek in ‘Bliss’

04 February 2021

Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek’s sci-fi romantic drama, Australia’s journey in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, and more, come to the platform

This week, Amazon Prime Video brings the Punjabi love story Tu Mera Ki Lagda starring Gurpreet Bhangu, Harjit Harman, Shefali Sharma and directed by Gurmeet Saajan and Manjeet Singh Tony on February 4.

Starring Darshana Banik, Soham Chakraborty, and Srabanti Chatterjee in pivotal roles, Hullor revolves around of a group that tries to save a grocery store in a north Kolkata neighborhood from being razed by developers looking to build a mall. The light-hearted Bengali drama premieres February 4.

Malayalam drama Kozhipporu is a story about two families, portraying their relationships and how they can change over time. Written and directed by Jibit George and Jinoy Janardhanan, the Indrans, Pauly Valsan, Anjali Nair-starrer will be available starting February 5.

Yen Payar Anandham, a Tamil drama revolves around a short-filmmaker who gets kidnapped just as he is about to commence the shoot of his maiden feature film. Written and directed by Sridhar Venkatesan, the Arun, Santhosh Prathap, and Arun Ragav starrer will premiere on February 5.

Starting February 5, Prime Members can stream the Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek-starrer sci-fi romantic drama, Bliss. The film revolves around a mind-bending love story following Greg who, after recently being divorced and then fired, meets the mysterious Isabel, a woman who is convinced that the polluted, broken world around them is a computer simulation.

On February 5 also comes The Beach House, a mystery thriller, about a seemingly harmless romantic getaway for two troubled college sweethearts turns into a struggle for survival when unexpected guests — and the surrounding environment — exhibit signs of a mysterious infection. The movie stars Liana Liberato, Noah Le Gros, and Jake Weber.

Stream all episodes of Soulmates S1 starring Patrick Bayele, Betsy Brandt, and Laia Costa from February 8. Created by William Bridges and Brett Goldstein, the series depicts a world 15 years from now, when science makes a discovery that changes the lives of everyone on the planet: a way to find your soulmate through six provocative stories about the cost of finding true love.

From February 8, The Record hits the platform too. Australia, the host and tournament favorites of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup have a chance to make the world record of maximum attendance at a women’s sporting event but will poor form and injuries derail them?

