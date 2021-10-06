New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Bhramam,’ ‘Justin Bieber: Our World’ and more

The Malayalam remake of 'Andhadhun,' a new documentary on a pop sensation and a pan-Indian biopic are the highlights on the platform this week

This week, Amazon Prime Video debuts the world of Ray Mathews, a blind pianist who finds solace in his music in Brahmam, a Malayalam crime thriller scheduled for launch on October 7. But his musical escapades get laced with mystery as he witnesses the murder of a yesteryear actor and all hell breaks loose. As lies and deceit envelope Ray, he must turn the tables to save his life. Bhramam is helmed by director Ravi K. Chandran and stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mamta Mohandas and Unni Mukundan.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

From an actress to a politician, this is the story of a woman who ruled the hearts of many. Uncover the life story of the legendary J. Jayalalithaa. Directed by A.L. Vijay, the biopic has a star cast of Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swamy and Nassar. Dive into the journey of a phenomenal woman in the with Thalaivii on October 10.

Our favourite prodigy-child Young Sheldon is back in season 5 from October 8. The chronicles of Sheldon Cooper’s childhood continue with new challenges, adventures and experiments as he navigates life in Texas. Starring Iain Armitage along with Zoe Perry, Lance Barber and others, the series is created by Steven Molaro and Chuck Lorre.

After suffering from a stroke, Judith Albright enters a nursing home and soon suspects that things might not be exactly how they seem. Something supernatural lurks in the shadows and is preying on the residents. Directed and written by Axelle Carolyn, the film stars Barbara Hershey, Bruce Davison and Nicholas Alexander; uncover the secrets in Amazon Original The Manor streaming from October 8.

Expecting their first child, a Mexican-American couple relocates to California. When the mother begins to experience weird symptoms, she is determined to find out the cause: is it an age-old curse or something else? Starring Elpidia Carrillo, Tenoch Huerta and Kerry Cahill, the film is written by Mario Miscione and Marcella Ochoa and is directed by Ryan Zaragoza. Stream the Amazon Original Madres from October 8 onwards.

Following the journey of the pop sensation from the prep to the stage, tune into the action that leads up to Justin Bieber’s New Year’s Eve show 2020. Directed by Michael D. Ratner, the tour features Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber and Scooter Braun. Join the party in the Amazon Original Justin Bieber: Our World streaming from October 8.

Helmed by writer-director Claudia Llosa, the film Madeinusa fka Bostley is themed around a secluded village in Peru where religious teachings are literally the holy grail. Madeinusa, a young resident of the village along with her family participates in the traditions with no questions asked until a geologist from Lima arrives to change the tides. Starring Magaly Solier, Carlos J. de la Torre and Yiliana Chong, the Amazon Original premieres on October 8.

An invitation to a modern-day salon with experts from varied walks of life engaged in vivid discourse. Featuring Daptnhe Cuevas, Julia Carabias and Diego Luna among many others, dive into the conversations over scrumptious Mexican meals brought to you by top-class chefs in the Amazon Original Pan Y Circo from October 8 onwards.

Join the bizarre parade with the Canadian TV series Kids in the Hall starring Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson playing various hilarious characters in Jessey and Nessey from October 8.

Highlights of this week

Bhramam – October 7

Sam, an ace pianist and a pretentious blind man, accidentally gets thrown into a famous yesteryear celebrity’s homicide which turns his life upside down.

Madres - October 8

A Mexican-American couple expecting their first child relocate to a migrant farming community in 1970’s California. When the wife begins to experience strange symptoms and terrifying visions, she tries to determine if it’s related to a legendary curse or something more nefarious.

Thalaivii - October 10

Thalaivii is an upcoming Indian multilingual biographical film about the life of J. Jayalalithaa, a politician and film actress who served six terms as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, with Kangana Ranaut playing the role of Jayalalithaa. The film is directed by Vijay.

The Manor - October 8

After suffering a stroke, Judith Albright moves into a historic nursing home, where she begins to suspect something supernatural is preying on the residents. In order to escape, she’ll need to convince everyone around her that she doesn’t actually belong there after all.

Young Sheldon Season 5 - October 8

It’s 1989 and 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper has skipped four grades to start high school along with his less intellectual older brother. As he struggles to be understood by his family, classmates and neighbours, his mother arms him with the best tool she can come up with: reminding bullies his dad is the football coach and his brother is on the team.

His twin sister doesn’t share his exceptional mind, but she has a much clearer vision of what life has in store for the young genius. Jim Parsons, who plays the adult version of Sheldon on “The Big Bang Theory (2007),” narrates.

Justin Bieber: Our World - October 8

Lead-up to Justin Bieber’s first full concert in three years and his New Year’s Eve show in 2020 on the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton.

Kids in The Hall Season 1 to 5 - October 8

“The Kids in the Hall” are a sketch comedy troupe, set apart by their cross-dressing antics and seemingly infinite supply of unique characters. Although writer Paul Bellini, various extras, and sometimes even an actual woman appear in the sketches, for the most part, the five main cast members portray every single character themselves.

Recurring characters range from the harried corporate executive Danny Husk to Queen Elizabeth, from alienated teen rocker Bobby Tarrance to gay bar owner Buddy Cole, from occult TV show host Simon and his sidekick Hecubus to the gossiping corporate secretaries Cathy and Kathy, and an endless parade of others.

Pan Y Circo S1A - October 8

Conversations unite experts and different personalities to touch fundamental topics of universal interest in contemporary societies, accompanied by the menus of well-known Mexican chefs.

Madeinusa fka Bostley - October 8

Madeinusa is a 14-year-old girl with a sweet Indian face. She lives in an isolated village in Peru’s Cordillera Blanca Mountain range, a strange place characterized by its religious fervor. From Good Friday at three o’clock in the afternoon (the time of day when Christ died on the cross) to Easter Sunday, everyone in the village can do whatever they want. During the two holy days sin does not exist: God is dead and can’t see what is happening. Everything is accepted and allowed, without remorse.

Year after year, Madeinusa, her sister Chale, and their father Don Cayo, the Mayor and local big shot, maintain this tradition without questioning it. However, everything changes with the arrival in the village of Salvador, a young geologist from Lima who will unknowingly change the girl’s destiny.