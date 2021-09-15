New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘BellBottom,’ ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ and more

Akshay Kumar’s espionage thriller and Angelina Jolie’s thriller-drama with Taylor Sheridan are the highlights on the platform this week

This week on Amazon Prime comes espionage thriller BellBottom, set in the 1980s,which follows the story of a star agent. Inspired by true events, after a series of airplane hijacks, he is entrusted to neutralize the situation. With a star cast of Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and Vani Kapoor, the action unfolds on September 16 with the digital premiere of the movie.

Dreams, aspirations, and discoveries. As Jamie’s classmates are planning their post-school vocations, Jamie’s dreams drift to the lights and glamour of the stage. With a supportive best friend and encouraging mother, Jamie gathers the courage to pursue his passion of being a drag queen and step out of the darkness into the spotlight. This rousing and colorful musical journey is directed by Jonathan Butterell and played on screen by a cast of Max Harwood, Lauren Patel and Sarah Lancashire in key roles. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie streams from September 17.

Taking an off-beat break from the monotony of life, eight friends in rock-solid relations indulge in a game- swapping couples in an attempt to spice up their bland love lives. Amazon Original El Jeugo de las Llaves Season 2 is a drama filled series, coming on September 16, starring Maite Perroni, Humberto Busto, Hugo Catalán and Fabiola Campomanes among others.

Picking up six years after we last saw the Rafter family, life has moved on. Dave and Julie live with youngest daughter Ruby while challenges and hurdles continue to be a part of the family’s life. Starring Rebecca Gibney, Erik Thomson, Hugh Sheridan and Willow Speers in pivotal roles, season one of Back to the Rafters premieres on September 16.

In a musical adventure with three birdy-tiers, junior viewers can swing to the rhythm with Do Re Mi Season 1 on September 17. With voices by Kristen Bell, Jackie Tohn and Luke Youngblood, the show is directed by Fabien Ouvrard.

Based on true historic events, Amazon Original Le Bales des Folles is set during the Paris Carnival in 1893. The film, which will stream from September 17, is directed by Arnaud des Pallières and written by Christelle Berthevas and Arnaud des Pallières, starring Léa Seydoux, Charlotte Rampling and Cécile de France.

Starring eight charismatic young people, the series Wild and Free in Florianópolis (Soltos Em Floripa) follows their scandalous lives as they embark upon a journey in a luxurious beach house in Florianópolis, full of drama, parties, fun, relationships and lots of spice! From September 17 onwards.

The target of twin assassins, a teenage murder witness in the Montana wilderness is struggling. A survival expert is tasked with protecting him. All against a threatening forest fire on the edge of engulfing them. Directed by Taylor Sheridan, the film has a cast of Angelina Jolie, Finn Little, Jon Bernthal and Aidan Gillen in pivotal roles. Those Who Wish Me Dead streams from September 17.

With the last serve, get a deep dive into the world’s leading sports centers with Rafa Nadal Academy on September 17.The series encapsulates the talent made and nurtured by Rafa Nadal Academy following the footstep and principles of Rafa himself.

