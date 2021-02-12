New on Amazon Prime: ‘The Map of Tiny Perfect Things’, ‘Life in a Year’ and more

A new fantasy feature and an emotional Valentine’s Day romance are the highlights on the platform this week

This week, Amazon Prime Video brings the fantasy feature The Map Of Tiny Perfect Things on February 12. Starring Kathryn Newton, Kyle Allen, and Jermaine Harris, the film revolves around two teens who live the same day repeatedly, enabling them to create the titular map amidst their adventures.

Stream all episodes of Soulmates S1 starring Patrick Bayele, Betsy Brandt, and Laia Costa from February 8. Created by William Bridges and Brett Goldstein, the series follows a fictional future destination 15 years from now, when science makes a discovery that changes the lives of everyone on the planet - a way to find your soulmate through six provocative stories about the cost of finding true love.

This Valentine’s Day, Life In A Year premieres on February 14. The movie follows the story of 17-year-old Daryn who finds out that his girlfriend is dying. He sets out to give her an entire life in the last year she has left. Directed by Mitja Okorn, and written by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, the movie stars Cara Delevingne, Cuba Gooding Jr.,and Nia Long in prominent roles.

Australia, the host and tournament favorites of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup have a chance to make the world record of maximum attendance at a women’s sporting event, but will poor form and injuries derail them? Find out in the documentary series The Record that is available for streaming from February 12.

Highlights of the week:

