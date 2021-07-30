New on Amazon Prime: ‘The Grand Tour’ Season 4, ‘The Courier’ and more

The legendary trio of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May hit the roads once more in a new season of their celebrated show, that premieres this week on the platform

Highlights of the week

The Vigil - Streaming Now

Rooted in Jewish culture and mysticism, writer-director Keith Thomas’ electrifying feature debut, The Vigil is a horror story based on a man’s journey of providing overnight watch to a deceased member of his former Orthodox Jewish community who finds himself opposite a malevolent entity.

Roswell, New Mexico (Season 3) - July 27

Centers on a town where aliens with unearthly abilities live undercover among humans. But when a violent attack points to a greater alien presence, the politics of fear and hatred threaten to expose them.

The Grand Tour Season 4 - July 30

Follow Jeremy, Richard, and James, as they embark on an adventure across the globe, driving new and exciting automobiles from manufacturers all over the world.

5X Comedy - July 30

Five independent stories centering on the theme of isolation, this one is a journey encapsulating isolation in COVID times with a pinch of humor.

Celebrity Hunted: Caccia all’Uomo Season 1 and 2 - July 30

Celebrity Hunted is a real life thriller where celebrities go on the run from a team of expert hunters. Italian version of the UK show “Celebrity Hunted”, this series features celebrities who try to go unnoticed for two weeks with limited financial resources and embark on a journey which will keep the audience hooked till the last minute.

Fireman Sam Season 10, 11 and 12 - August 1

The adventures of a community fireman, Sam as he risks his life and saves the Welsh village of Pontypandy, chronicled in a light hearted series.

Teletubbies - August 1

The four colourful Teletubbies play in the idyllic Teletubbyland. They revel in fun, infant-pleasing activities such as rolling on the ground, laughing, running about, and watching real children on the televisions on their bellies.

The Courier - August 2

Cold War spy Greville Wynne and his Russian sources try to put an end to the Cuban Missile Crisis in this riveting drama.