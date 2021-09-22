New on Amazon Prime: ‘Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum,’ ‘Sunny’ and more

‘Raman Aandalum Ravanan Aandalum’ and ‘Sunny’

22 September 2021 16:27 IST

A new village drama from Suriya’s production house and Malayalam actor Jayasura’s 100th film are the highlights on the platform this week

This week, September 24 on Prime, comes Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum (RARA), which is the first title from Amazon Prime Video’s recently announced collaboration with 2D Entertainment. The film is a social satire themed around a village and its oddities offering a heady mix of humour and drama replete with human options. The story dwells on Kunnimuthu, a 35-year-old farmer and his wife Veerayi, who lose their bulls, Karuppan and Vellaiyan, who were almost like children to the couple. Out of despair, Kunnimuthu sets out in search for the missing cattle. What ensues is a quest with multiple twists and turns.

Directed by Arisil Moorthy, the film’s cast includes Ramya Pandian, Vani Bhojan, Mithun Manickam and Kodangi Vadivel Murugan, and is produced by Suriya and co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian.

Marking Jayasurya’s 100th film, Malayalam film Sunny focuses on the life of a musician whose passion is gradually fading and his life is shattering around him. In dire need of inspiration, the movie is a journey of a man struggling to fall back in love with his calling and even more so, his life. The film which premieres on September 23, is written and directed by Ranjith Sankar, and produced by the actor-director duo under the banner of Dreams n Beyond.

The stage is set and the costumes are lined up, but in Birds of Paradise, it’s not all pirouettes and poses. From an elite Parisian ballet academy, two girls test the limits of their bond and bodies to compete for a spot in the company of the Opéra national de Paris. Directed by Sarah Adina Smith, the Amazon Original stars Diana Silvers, Jacqueline Bisset, Vincent D’Onofrio and Kristine Froseth, and will premiere September 24.

Hit the road with Carlo Cracco and join his food expedition. In search for flavors and authentic cuisines from Italy, the Michelin-starred chef takes six trips and is joined by the who’s who of the acting industry. He is joined by Diego Abatantuono, Fabio De Luigi, Pierfrancesco Favino, Sabrina Ferilli, Luciana Littizzetto and Valerio Mastandrea. Watch the scrumptious journey on Amazon Original Dinner Club from September 24.

Go on one-of-a-kind immersive fashion experiences with Savage x Fenty Show S3. Bringing back glam and bling this season, catch popstar Rihanna, Ricky Martin, Nas, Jazmine Sullivan and Daddy Yankee amongst others sharing their latest styles. Watch the latest season of this series on September 24.

With the court in session, a disgraced lawyer has a case of redemption. Going through a rough patch in his life, a former lawyer now works as an ambulance chaser. In a surprising turn of events, he comes across a case that can help him take revenge on the firm that did him wrong. With an ensemble cast featuring Billy Bob Thornton and Nina Arianda, watch Amazon Original Goliath S4 from September 24.

Starting over isn’t easy, especially for John Nolan who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of joining the LAPD. As their oldest rookie, he’s met with skepticism from those who see him as just a walking midlife crisis. With a cast including Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz and Richard T. Jones walk a mile in the rookie’s shoes in The Rookie; now streaming.

The series NCIS S19 premieres on September 22, ane follows the work of the Major Case Response Team, stationed in Washington, D.C. The MCRT is the primary law enforcement and counter-intelligence arm of the United States Department of the Navy, which includes the United States Marine Corps. Solving cases from murder to espionage and more, the long-running series has a cast of Mark Harmon, David McCallum, Sean Murray, and Pauley Perrette among other prominent names.

The film is set in a village that is breaking news across all television channels in India, but in an ironic state of events, its residents don’t have access to electricity to watch TV. The story revolves around Kunnimuthu, a 35-year-old, simple farmer, and his wife Veerayi, who loses their bulls named Karuppan and Vellaiyan.

Almost like children to the couple, Kunnimuthu and his friend Manthinni set out in search of their cattle. Through their search, they stumble onto meeting Narmatha, a reporter, who offers to help them. Amidst the storm of struggles, the village must be developed and the quest to find the missing bulls must continue.

The story focuses on a single character named Sunny (Jayasurya), who has lost everything that he earned in his life: his love, his money and his best friend. Shattered and hopeless, he smuggles himself back from Dubai to Kerala in the midst of a global pandemic and shuts himself from society. Deeply stuck in an emotional turmoil and while killing himself softly and slowly, Sunny befriends a couple of curious strangers over the course of seven days, who change his perspective.

Michelin-starred chef Carlo Cracco undertakes six trips across Italy to rediscover its most authentic cuisine with famous actors for each destination.

Two girls at an elite Parisian ballet academy have their bond and bodies tested as they compete for a contract to join the company of the Opéra national de Paris.

An immersive fashion experience that combines fashion, dance, and music with iconic architecture and unforgettable performances. Featuring an all-star cast debuting the latest Savage X Fenty styles.

Billy Mcbride is going through a rough patch. He has been fired from the law firm he helped build, his wife has left him, and he’s now down on his luck ambulance chaser. A lady (Patty) approaches him to represent her in a wrongful death case. After reluctantly accepting to take on the case, a series of strange events befall Billy. Through death threats, harassment, and trumped-up arrests, Billy embarks on obtaining justice, and it is one hell of a ride.

The series follows the work of the Major Case Response Team, stationed in Washington, D.C. Supervised by Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, a former Marine Gunnery Sergeant, and a thrice-divorced widower. The MCRT are the primary law enforcement and counterintelligence arm of the United States Department of the Navy, which includes the United States Marine Corps.

NCIS investigates all major criminal offenses (felonies)-for example, crimes punishable under the Uniform Code of Military Justice by confinement of more than one year-within the Department of the Navy. The team specializes in crime scene examination, and the investigation of murders of Navy and Marine Corps personnel.

The series follows John Nolan, a 40-year-old man who moves from his comfortable, small-town life to Los Angeles to pursue his dream of being a police officer for the Los Angeles Police Department. He must navigate the dangerous, humorous, and unpredictable world of a “young” cop, determined to make his second shot at life count.