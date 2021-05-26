New on Amazon Prime: ‘Panic’ Season 1, ‘Ek Mini Katha,’ and more

A still from ‘Panic’

26 May 2021

A new teen drama-thriller and a Telugu romcom starring Santosh Shoban and Kavya Thapar are the highlights on the platform this week

This week on May 27 comes Bollywood drama Koi Jaane Na, which dwells on the story of a dejected writer who takes to hills to escape his writer’s block and rediscovers love. But things turn awry as he finds the trails of a mysterious serial killer and murders start haunting the town. This mystery-thriller is written and directed by Amin Hajee, and features Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur along with Aditi Govitrikar, Karim Hajee, Atul Kulkarni and Ashwini Kalsekar in pivotal roles.

Also on May 27 arrives the quirky Telugu rom-com Ek Mini Katha. Director Karthik Rapolu’s debut film, this light hearted rom-com stars Santosh Shoban and Kavya Thapar in the lead along with Shraddha Das, Brahmaji and Sapthagiri in prominent roles. Underlining a parents’ point of view, the film journeys through hilarious ‘incidents’ of Santosh’s life who struggles with a psychological issue of his ‘size’ and is lost in life altering dilemmas. Loggerheads with his fate, Santosh is unable to find a solution and runs into trouble at every attempt. But when he falls for Amrutha, he gets determined to turn the tide. But does he?

On May 28, partake in the thrilling game of Panic, that dictates norms in the Texan town of Carp where graduating seniors risk it all for good fortune. Starring Olivia Welch, Mike Faist and Ray Nicholson, the series sees the characters confront their deepest, darkest fears.

On May 28, Philippe Lacheau brings the International Amazon Original LOL, Qui rit, sort! (Canada), the ultimate battle of wits with only one rule: No laughing! As ironic as it may sound, 10 comedians and actors engage in a six-hour long feud to make their opponents giggle but with a straight face themselves. The last one standing bags 50,000 euros for the charity she/he represents. Catch Julien Arruti, Tarek Boudali, Fadily Camara, Hakim Jemili, Gérard Jugnot and many more talented comedians on the show.

When a fatal event unleashes the inner “super” of a regular girl, she chooses to use it to fight the evil. Diving into the DC universe, witness the journey of Kara Danvers and her action-packed adventures as she learns about the secret Department of Extranormal Operations, her cousin superman and explores her resolve to save her city and her friends in Supergirl S1 streaming from May 31.

