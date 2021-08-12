New on Amazon Prime: ‘Modern Love’ Season 2, ‘Shershaah’ and more

A still from season 2 of ‘Modern Love’

12 August 2021 15:50 IST

The second season of NYT’s romance anthology, Sidharth Malhotra’s patriotic war drama and a high-school murder mystery are the highlights on the platform

This week on Amazon Prime, ahead of the 75th Independence Day, comes Shershaah streaming on and from August 12. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiaraa Advani in the lead, the movie under the banner of Dharma Productions, pays a heartwarming tribute to the unmatched valour and courage of Late Captain Vikram Batra (PVC), one of India’s greatest heroes who fought till his last breath to bring victory to India during the Kargil War, 1999.

Released on August 11, Kuruthi is a crime-revenge political thriller that brings the dilemmas of human relations versus preconceived abhorrence at loggerheads. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, along with Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Gopy, Roshan Mathew, Srindaa and Nalsen K. Gafoor.

On August 13, comes the second season of Amazon Original Series Modern Love, that explores the different shades of love proving that it's devoid of any rules. Inspired by true events from the New York Times Column, this season will leave you seeking and not seeking love at the same time. Cast includes stellar names including Kit Harington , Lucy Boynton, Minnie Driver , and Tom Burke, among others.

Also this week is the finale of the four-part Amazon Original Evangelion franchise - Evangelion:3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon A Time along with other movies Evangelion:1.11 You Are (Not) Alone, Evangelion:2.22 You Can (Not) Advance, Evangelion:3.33 You Can (Not) Redo. In the final instalment, Misato and her anti-Nerv group will arrive in Paris, a city that is now red from core-ization with crew from the flagship Wunder landing on a containment tower.

Earlier this week premiered the Amazon Original series Cruel Summer. In a small town around Texas, a well-known teen goes missing while an outsider starts filling up her void and stealing the “it-girl’s” fame. Directed by Bert V. Royal , the series showcases a stellar cast including Olivia Holt , Chiara Aurelia, Froy Gutierrez and Harley Quinn Smith among other well-acclaimed performers.

On August 12, watch the second season of the much loved animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks voiced by Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells and Jerry O'Connell from 12th August.

As Godzilla resurfaces and creates a mayhem, what will King Kong do now to fix it all? Godzilla Vs Kong premieres with Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubs on August 14. The movie stars Alexander Skarsgård , Millie Bobby Brown and Rebecca Hall and is directed by Adam Wingard.

The legendary Peppa Pig makes a comeback with season 2 through 4! Meet brother George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig while playing games, dressing up, and jumping in muddy puddles, from August 15 onwards.

