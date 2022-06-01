New on Amazon Prime: ‘KGF: Chapter 2,’ ‘The Boys’ Season 3

Here is the full list of new titles coming to the platform this week

Highlights of the week:

KGF Chapter 2 - June 3

In the blood-soaked Kolar Gold Fields, Rocky’s name strikes fear into his foes. While his allies look up to him, the government sees him as a threat to law and order. Rocky must battle threats from all sides for unchallenged supremacy.

The Boys (Season 3) - June 3

The group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought—the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets.

Sherr Shivraaj - Now Streaming

The film chronicles one of the greatest and bravest incidents from the life of the Great Maratha King; when Maharashtra was being crushed under the tyrannical Adilshahi rule, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj defeated Afzal Khan with his brilliant tactics and courage.

We Are Who We Are - June 2

A coming-of-age story of two American teenagers who are living on the U.S. military base in Italy.

Agent Game - June 2

A CIA officer finds himself the target of a rendition operation after being scapegoated for the death of an interrogation subject.

21 Hours - June 4

When a woman goes missing, everyone is suspected of her disappearance. Twenty One Hours is an investigative thriller about what happens in the hours after. Is everything as it seems or is there a darker truth?