New on Amazon Prime: ‘Karnan’, ‘Minari’, ‘The Last Hour’, and more

Dhanush in ‘Karnan’; a still from ‘Minari’

12 May 2021 15:39 IST

Gal Gadot’s latest tryst as Wonder Woman, Zoom horror feature ‘Host’ and a new series from Barry Jenkins are among the other highlights on the platform this week

This week on May 14, Amazon prime Video brings the original series The Last Hour, a supernatural crime thriller. Set in a small Himalayan town, the series explores the story of a Shaman who joins a newly-transferred cop to track down a mysterious killer. Created, written and produced by Amit Kumar and Anupama Minz, and executive produced by Amit Kumar and Academy Award winner Asif Kapadia, The Last Hour features a stellar cast including Sanjay Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, Karma Takapa, Shaylee Krishen, Raima Sen, Robin Tamang and Mandakini Goswami in pivotal roles.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

On May 13 is the digital premiere of Dhanush’s Karnan on the streaming platform. The movie also stars actors Lal, Yogi Babu, Azhagam Perumal, Natarajan Subramaniam, Rajisha Vijayan, Gouri G. Kishan and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli. Karnan is written and directed by Mari Selvaraj, produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu, and features music by Santhosh Narayanan.

Advertising

Advertising

Comedian Gaurav Gupta is back with his new stand-up special, Market Down Hai, where he shares his hilarious experiences as a parent, husband, son, a Delhiite, and above all a Baniya! The show premieres on May 14.

On May 11, comes Oscar award-winning Korean film Minari to India. Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, Minari is a semi-autobiographical drama about a family of Korean immigrants trying to realise their American dream in the 1980s. The film made a buzz at the Oscars 2021 after it was nominated in six different categories, including Best Picture and Best Director. Youn Yuh-jung created history as she bagged the trophy for the Best Supporting Actress, and became the first Korean actress to receive the honour.

International Amazon Original The Underground Railroad, based on author Colson Whitehead’s novel also premieres this month on May 14. Directed by Barry Jenkins, it features actors Thuso Mbedu, Chase Dillon and Joel Edgerton. A young woman named Cora makes an amazing discovery during her attempt to break free from slavery in the deep south.

On May 14, arrives the International Amazon Original Series starlight from the streets of Spain, LOL: Si te ríes, pierdes. This unscripted show revolves around the concept of ten professional comedians locked down in one house for six consecutive hours and there are only two goals: to make the house laugh and to not laugh or even smile themselves. The last one standing with a straight face, wins the battle!

Gal Gadot’s latest superhero flick Wonder Woman 1984 premieres digitally on May 15. The action-adventure also features Chris Pine and Kristen Wiig, and is directed by Patty Jenkins. This 2020 American fantasy flick is based on the DC comic character, and is the sequel to 2017’s Wonder Woman and the ninth instalment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

Horror feature film Host will be making its India debut on May 7. The English-language film, which is being brought to the country by PictureWorks, will release across four languages, including a subsequent release later in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. This spine-chiller is directed by Rob Savage and is shot completely during the lockdown in 2020 with all the actors operating their own cameras.

From May 12, all the seasons of the American superhero television series The Flash can be viewed on the platform. Developed by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, and Geoff Johns, the series is based on the Barry Allen incarnation of DC Comics character The Flash.

Highlights of the week:

Host (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu) - May 7

The film follows six friends who hire a medium to hold a seance via Zoom during lockdown, but they get far more than they bargained for as things quickly go wrong. When an evil spirit starts invading their homes, they begin to realize they might not survive the night.

The Flash Season 1 to Season 7 (English) - May 12

After being struck by lightning, Barry Allen wakes up from his coma to discover he’s been given the power of super speed, becoming the next Flash, fighting crime in Central City.

The Last Hour Season 1 (Hindi) – May 14

Set up in a small Himalayan town, the series goes on to explore the story of a Shaman (Healer), who joins a newly transferred cop to track down a mysterious killer. Directed by Amit Kumar and produced by Asif Kapadia, the series features Sanjay Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, Karma Takapa, Shaylee Krishen, Robin Tamang and Raima Sen in prominent roles.

Karnan (Tamil) – May 13

Inspired by the 1995 Kodiyankulam caste violence that happened in the Thoothukudi district, The film centres on the life of Karnan, a brave youngster who is fighting for the rights of the people of his village. The story chronicles their struggles, unfairness, and their rise against casteism and police brutality in their village . Watch out how the angry young man aka Karnan fights for the rights of his oppressed people and saves them from those who wield power and weapons.

Market Down Hai (Hindi) - May 14

The stand-up show involves funny incidents and tales about all the emotional blackmail lines given by papa log, mummy log, and other relatives. With his witty humour, Gaurav Gupta is all set to take us on a hilarious ride where he will be sharing his hilarious experiences as a parent, husband, son, a Delhiite, and above all a Baniya!

The Underground Railroad Season 1 (English) - May 14

In an alternate timeline, the Underground Railroad, in reality a network of abolitionists, hidden routes, and safe houses that helped enslaved African Americans escape to freedom in the early to mid-1800s, is an actual railroad complete with engineers, conductors, tracks, and tunnels. Cora, an enslaved Black person in Georgia, joins newcomer Caesar in an effort to ride the subterranean train to freedom.

LOL: Si Te Ríes Pierdes (Spanish) Season 1 - May 14

Hosted by Santiago Segura, the show features ten professional comedians from Spain as they engage in a six hour war of wits in an attempt to keep a straight face while attempting to make their competitors laugh. As the contestants give into their funny bones, the last one with a straight face is crowned ‘Last One Laughing’.

Minari – May 11

The film is a semi-autobiographical drama that revolves around a South Korean immigrant family, trying to make it in the rural United States in the 1980s. This film stars Steven Yeun and Academy Award-winner Youn Yuh-Jung and is written and directed by Lee Isaac Chung.

Wonder Woman 1984 (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu) - May 15

Wonder Woman and Amazonian Warrior Diana must contend with a work colleague and businessman, whose desire for extreme wealth sends the world down a path of destruction, after an ancient artifact that grants wishes goes missing.