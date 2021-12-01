New on Amazon Prime: ‘Inside Edge’ Season 3, ‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses,’ and more

The third season of the cricket show following the fictional Mumbai Mavericks, and a new series for Harry Potter fans are the highlights on the platform this week

In December, the Mumbai Mavericks are back and this time with more hidden truths, new characters and an all-new journey. Witness the game behind the game with the latest season of Prime Video’s successful cricket franchise, Inside Edge. Starring Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Sayani Gupta amongst others and written by Karan Anshuman, the new season streams from 3rd December.

After four enthralling episodes depicting Moraine’s journey as she crosses lands to find the reincarnation of the dragon, the fifth episode builds intrigue for the next chapter. Based on Robert Jordan’s novel, Wheel of Time starring Rosamund Pike and Daniel Henney is streaming now.

The youngest MI6 agent Alex Rider is back with another fun-filled series of adventure and mystery. Watch Alex balancing his school life and his job while making some friends along the way, starring Otto Farrant, Vicky McClure and Brenock O’Connor.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses recreates Hogwards in reality where fans of the Harry Potter series battle it out as a part of one of the four houses. Which house will win, courageous Gryffindor or hard-working Hufflepuff? Starring Helen Mirren, Luke Youngblood, Simon Fisher-Becker and other guests.

The charming Robinhood-criminal Satya returns in action-packed thriller Kotigobba 3 on 29th November. Starring Sudeep, Aftab Shivdasani and Madonna Sebastian.

Watch Aditya and Amrita in Ninna Sanihake test out the phases of evolving relationships, new age romance and societal pressures. The movie has the right mix of comedy and romance, starring Suraj Gowda, Dhanya Ramkumar and Master Aatmik.

