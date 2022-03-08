New on Amazon Prime in March: ‘Jalsa,’ ‘Upload’ Season 2, and more

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ thriller ‘Deep Water’ and ‘No Time to Die’ are the other highlights on the platform this month

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ thriller ‘Deep Water’ and ‘No Time to Die’ are the other highlights on the platform this month

Here is the full list of titles coming this month:

Jalsa (Hindi) – 18 March

Jalsa is an engaging and captivating tale of conflict, as shown through the life of a top-line journalist and her cook. Replete with spellbinding performances and a nerve-wracking storyline, Jalsa promises to keep you on the edge of your seat, and leave you intrigued for more. Directed by Suresh Triveni, Jalsa is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Vikram Malhotra & Shikhaa Sharma (Abundantia Entertainment) and Suresh Triveni. The film features an ensemble of actors like Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Rohini

Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla. Suresh Triveni has earlier collaborated with Vidya Balan for the critically acclaimed Tumhari Sulu, and the duo is now coming together for the second feature.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical (Season 1) – 4 March

The fun-size episodes, running 12 to 14 minutes and each with its own animation style, will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe, brought to life by some of the most creative and bloody brilliant minds in entertainment today, including Awkwafina, Garth

Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler.

Upload (Season 2) – 11 March

Upload is a sci-fi comedy series from Emmy award-winning writer Greg Daniels ( The Office, Parks and Recreation), set in a technologically advanced future where hologram phones, 3D food printers and automated grocery stores are the norm. Most uniquely, humans can choose to be “uploaded” into a virtual afterlife.

In season two, Nathan is at a crossroads in his (after) life… his ex-girlfriend Ingrid has unexpectedly arrived to Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel Nora. Meanwhile Nora is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group “The Ludds.”

Star Trek: Picard (Season 2) - 4 March

The show features Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard. Returning for another season to follow this iconic character into the next chapter of his life.

The Bold Type (Season 1 to Season 5) – 1 March

Lucy and Desi - 4 March

Walla Walla 2022 Awards - 8 March

2022 Academy of Country Music Awards - 8 March

The Challenge (Season 1 and 2) – 11 March

Bosch (Season 7) - 18 March

Deep Water - 18 March

Lizzo’s Watchout for the Bigg Girls - 25 March

Moonshot (HBO) - 25 March

Luxe Listings Season 2 - 31 March

No Time to Die - 4 March

James Bond (DanielCraig) has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. The movie also stars Rami Malek as the villain Lucifer Safin, Léa Seydoux as Bond’s love interest - Dr. Madeleine Swann (from Spectre), Lashana Lynch as the new secret agent Nomi who takes over 007 after Bondretires, Ana de Armas as Paloma, Ben Whishaw as the MI6 quartermaster Q, and Ralph Fiennes as MI6 chief M. Additional cast includes, Naomie Harris, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen.

Addams Family 2 - 8 March

Everyone’s favorite spooky family is back! Distraught that their children are growing up, Morticia and Gomez decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley and Uncle Fester into their haunted camper for one last family vacation. What could possibly go wrong?