New on Amazon Prime in February: ‘Mahaan,’ ‘Gehraiyaan’ and more

Other highlights include the fourth seasons of ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ and ‘Killing Eve’

Here is the full list of releases on the platform this month:

One Cut Two Cut – February 3

Danish Sait gets a big break in this new Kannada movie on Amazon Prime Video releasing in February. It follows the story of Gopi, an arts and crafts professor, who on his first day at work faces the task of saving the school which has been taken hostage by four radical social media activists.

Reacher – February 4

This series is based on the best-selling novel by Lee Child. It follows Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator, who has recently entered civilian life when he is falsely accused of murder.

Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy Season 1 – February 4

Witness the 90s Black Excellence renaissance of stand-up comedy that came together at The Comedy Store. Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy features a lineup of world-famous comedians and personalities including Anthony Anderson, Tichina Arnold, Nick Cannon, Dave Chappelle, Snoop Dogg, Cedric the Entertainer and more.

Mahaan – February 10

Another new addition repping the regional language movies on Amazon Prime Video is Mahaan, a Tamil-language action thriller film written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by S. S. Lalit Kumar.

I Want You Back – February 11

A fresh new rom-com is exactly what the doctor orders around Valentine’s Day. I Want You Back (yes, the name is cringe but we love it for the season of love) is about Peter and Emma, who are total strangers. But, when they meet, they realize they were both dumped on the same weekend. Their commiseration turns into a mission when they see that each of their ex-partners has happily moved on to new romances.

Gehraiyaan – February 11

If the trailer is anything to go by, Deepika Padukone’s return to the screen after two years with Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi promises to be a roller coaster of emotions.

The Bold Type Season 1 to 5 – February 13

The Bold Type follows three young millennials who work at a women’s magazine called Scarlett, which has a heavy style bent to its pages. Through the lens of the three friends, the show has a fantastical, pure view of the world of glamour that has been editorialised to be free of any realistic toxicity.

Kimi – February 15

A tech worker with agoraphobia discovers recorded evidence of a violent crime but is met with resistance when she tries to report it. Seeking justice, she must do the thing she fears the most: she must leave her apartment.

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 – February 18

A show that has received a lot of accolades in the past including multiple Emmy wins for the lead, Rachel Brosnahan. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is set in the 1950s and follows the titular character through New York’s Upper West Side. She has the ‘perfect’ husband, two kids, and an elegant house. While life seems to be content, she discovers a hidden talent of stand-up comedy. Going strong, the show is releasing its fourth season in late February.

Bestseller – February 18

Bestseller is a brand new Indian addition to the set of thriller shows on Amazon Prime Video in February. Mithun Chakraborty picks up the lead role in this one. Besides the veteran actor, the series also boasts a talented ensemble star cast including Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey, and Sonalee Kulkarni.

Killing Eve Season 4 – February 27

A show that is all suave and classy, Killing Eve is a gripping story about two women, Eve and Villanelle. These two women in an intriguing game of cat and mouse face off as both get obsessed with each other.