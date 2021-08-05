New on Amazon Prime: ‘Cruel Summer,’ ‘Soldiers or Zombies,’ and more

A teen mystery-drama set in a small town and a mutant zombie extravaganza are the highlights on the platform this week

This week comes Amazon Original S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies, where an army of mutant zombies await you. Follow the narco-king’s journey from a high security prison to a drug rehab facility and witness the daunting encounters of the father-son duo as they try to escape another zombie apocalypse. Directed by Rigoberto Castañeda, the series stars Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Horacio Garcia Rojas, Toby Schmitz, and Fátima Molina in pivotal roles.

Centered around a small town in Texas, Cruel Summer promises to be a gripping drama wherein a popular teen goes missing. Meanwhile, an outsider starts gaining popularity while filling up for the it-girl void. Created by Bert V. Royal, the series features talented names including Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Froy Gutierrez and Harley Quinn Smith among other performers.

Love, Diana sees the young, talented, YouTube sensation transforms into an animated Princess of Play. She must protect her friends from the Baron of Boredom and his notorious minions of the mundane. Created by Rose Frankel and Albie Hecht, the series is narrated by Gabriella Rivera.

Highlights of the week

