New on Amazon Prime: ‘Cinderella’, ‘Paagal’ and more

Camila Cabello in ‘Cinderella’

01 September 2021 18:27 IST

This week, Camila Cabello stars in a reimagining of the eternal fairytale, and her fight is towards her passion and not for Prince Charming!

This month on September 3, comes Telugu rom-com Paagal, starring Vishwak Sen, Nivetha Pethuraj and Murli Sharma among others. The film is directed by Naresh Kuppili.

Childhood comes knocking with the scent of nostalgia in the Amazon Original movie Cinderella starring Camila Cabello, on September 3. But in this magical musical, Cinderella’s flight is towards her passion and not only up to the gates of the grand castle. While she strives to make a name for herself, Prince Charming must wait. From the makers of Pitch Perfect, Kay Cannon is back supported by the cast including Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Nicholas Galitzine and Pierce Brosnan among others.

In Yellowstone, follow the story of the Dutton family that owns the largest ranch in America and their struggles as they battle the entities encroaching upon their land. This intriguing chronicle offers a mix of love, family, friendship and relationships created by John Linson, stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley in the lead along with other prominent names. Season 1 to Season 3 comes from September 1.

Prem is a one-of-a-kind guy, who loves any girl just out of attraction rather than love. Only until he finds his true love, also facing the challenges it brings to keep it successful.

A modern movie musical with a bold take on the classic fairy tale. Our ambitious heroine has big dreams and with the help of her fab Godmother, she perseveres to make them come true.

Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, under constant attack by those it borders - land developers, an Indian reservation, and America's first National Park