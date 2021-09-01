Movies

New on Amazon Prime: ‘Cinderella’, ‘Paagal’ and more

Camila Cabello in ‘Cinderella’  

This month on September 3, comes Telugu rom-com Paagal, starring Vishwak Sen, Nivetha Pethuraj and Murli Sharma among others. The film is directed by Naresh Kuppili.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Childhood comes knocking with the scent of nostalgia in the Amazon Original movie Cinderella starring Camila Cabello, on September 3. But in this magical musical, Cinderella’s flight is towards her passion and not only up to the gates of the grand castle. While she strives to make a name for herself, Prince Charming must wait. From the makers of Pitch Perfect, Kay Cannon is back supported by the cast including Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Nicholas Galitzine and Pierce Brosnan among others.

In Yellowstone, follow the story of the Dutton family that owns the largest ranch in America and their struggles as they battle the entities encroaching upon their land. This intriguing chronicle offers a mix of love, family, friendship and relationships created by John Linson, stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley in the lead along with other prominent names. Season 1 to Season 3 comes from September 1.

Highlights of the week

Paagal – Sepember 3

New on Amazon Prime: ‘Cinderella’, ‘Paagal’ and more

Prem is a one-of-a-kind guy, who loves any girl just out of attraction rather than love. Only until he finds his true love, also facing the challenges it brings to keep it successful.

Cinderella – September 3

New on Amazon Prime: ‘Cinderella’, ‘Paagal’ and more

A modern movie musical with a bold take on the classic fairy tale. Our ambitious heroine has big dreams and with the help of her fab Godmother, she perseveres to make them come true.

Yellowstone Season 1 to 3 – September 1

New on Amazon Prime: ‘Cinderella’, ‘Paagal’ and more

Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, under constant attack by those it borders - land developers, an Indian reservation, and America's first National Park


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Venice Film Festival kicks off, newcomers and veterans compete

Experiential webinar on K-drama

James Bond flick ‘No Time To Die’ to premiere in India on September 30, new trailer released

‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’ review: Toss a coin to this great prequel

Netflix and Farhan Akthar’s Excel Entertainment enter ‘multi-year series partnership’

DC FanDome 2021: New ‘The Batman’, ‘Aquaman 2’ footage in line-up

Why MGR loved Coimbatore

What’s coming to Netflix: ‘Money Heist’ Season 5, ‘On the Verge,’ and more

Now, read Kim Ki-duk’s films in Malayalam

Rubina Dilaik starts filming for her Bollywood debut ‘Ardh’

‘Kayattam’ wins Sanal Kumar Sasidharan the first ‘Disruptor in Cinema’ award at Melbourne

Jonathan Raymond on ‘First Cow’: ‘It is a conscious revival’

With ‘Tuck Jagadish’ and ‘Maestro’ taking the digital route, the OTT Vs. theatre tussle continues

Kerala-based animator’s short film wins award at Fantasia International Film Festival

Jon Stewart returns to TV in September with deep dive show

Goutam Ghose’s ‘Raahgir’ wins four awards at Washington DC South Asian Film Festival

Dave Franco, Alison Brie to star in Amazon’s ‘Somebody I Used To Know’

Ewan McGregor, Ethan Hawke team up for Apple original movie ‘Raymond and Ray’

Deepika Padukone to star in ‘cross-cultural romantic comedy’ by STXfilms

Director Mahesh Narayanan to make Bollywood debut with thriller ‘Phantom Hospital’
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 1, 2021 6:29:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/new-on-amazon-prime-cinderella-paagal-and-more/article36226889.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY