New on Amazon Prime: ‘Bingo Hell,’ ‘My Name is Pauli Murray’ and more

A new documentary on legendary black lawyer Pauli Murray and a horror-drama starring Adriana Barraza, are the highlights on the platform this week

Set in the quietarrio of Oak Springs, meet a gang of tenacious elderly friends in Bingo Hall, that premieres on October 1. When their favorite Bingo Hall is sold to a new buyer, things take an unexpected turn and how! Directed by Gigi Saul Guerrero, the film has a star cast of Richard Brake, L. Scott Caldwell, Bertila Damas and Gigi Saul Guerrero among others.

A resourceful teenage girl leaves childhood behind when she battles a group of deadly vampires in Black as Night, an action-horror hybrid with a strong social conscience and a biting sense of humor. Fifteen years after Hurricane Katrina ravaged New Orleans, a new threat leaves its mark on the Big Easy in the form of puncture wounds on the throats of the city’s vulnerable displaced population. Directed by Maritte Lee Go and written by Sherman Payne, the film features Keith David, Asjha Cooper, Abbie Gayle and Fabrizio Guido, and streams from October 1.

Chronicling the life and ideas of the non-binary legendary black lawyer Pauli Murray, this Amazon Original Documentary My Name Is Pauli Murray illustrates her beliefs, thoughts and off course, poetry. Directed by Julie Cohen and Betsy West, tune into her impressive life story from October 1.

Embrace the laughter riot with the ultimate comedians from Germany in LOL: Last One Laughing on October 1. Directed by Ladislaus Kiraly and hosted by Michael Herbig, some prominent names in this comedy reality show include Anke Engelke, Barbara Schöneberger, Carolin Kebekus and Kurt Krömer among other talented comedians.

Dealing with a critical social issue of male pattern baldness, the film Nootokka Zillala Andagaadu revolves around the protagonist’s struggle with the social stigma and insecurities as he navigates through life. Directed by Rachakonda Vidyasagar and written by Srinivas Avasarala, the film stars Srinivas Avasarala, Krishna Bhagavan, Rocket Raghava and Rohini, and premieres on October 2.

When famous Youtubers meet celebrities, the tea is bound to spill! This season the Amazon Original True Story Avec S2 features Nathalie Odzierejko, Ludovik, Norman Thavaud and Gaëlle Garcia Diaz along with other who’s who of the entertainment industry. It premieres on September 30.

Tangled in love affairs with a gangster, a businessman and an author, Nicola is walking on a tightrope. Possessing the gift of clairvoyance, she has an intuition of her own death. The only fact she knows is that one of her lovers wants her dead. Starring Jason Isaacs, Amber Heard, Jaimie Alexander and Billy Bob Thornton, London Fields is helmed by Mathew Cullen, and can be streamed now.

Following the stories of braveheart men and women who serve the city putting their lives at risk, Station 19 is back with Season 5 from September 30. Created by Stacy McKee, the cast of the series includes names like Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Barrett Doss and Grey Damon among others.

Diving into the life of a family who is full of police personnel — the Reagans — Blue Bloods shows their sacrifices, struggles and triumphs. Created by Mitchell Burgess and Robin Green, the show has an ensemble cast including Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou and Tom Selleck, and streams from October 3.

Skate into the journey of Toronto Maple Leafs as their lives, both on ice and beyond the jersey, unfold. Featuring Kyle Dubas, Auston Matthews, Jake Muzzin and John Tavares to name a few, watch the exciting matches and preparation that goes behind them, in Amazon Original All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leaf S1 on October 1.

