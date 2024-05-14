New on Amazing Prime Video this week: ‘Outer Range’ Season 2, ‘99’, ‘The GOAT’ and more

Outer Range Season 2 - May 16

Directed by Gwyneth Horder-Payton, Blackhorse Lowe, Deborah Kampmeier, Josh Brolin, and Catriona McKenzie the seven episode-series stars Lewis Pullman, Josh Brolin, and Imogen Poots in lead. The story revolves around Royal Abbott, a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable phenomenon at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness, in the form of a dark void.

Friend in Low Places Season 1 - May 16

The docu-drama follows Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood as they embark on their most personal journey yet to build the honky-tonk of their dreams in the heart of Nashville. Directed by Jim MacPherson, the documentary stars Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, and Jenny Deathridge Bratt.

The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards - May 16

The show is taking place at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. For the seventeenth time, country music queen Reba McEntire will serve as the host of the star-studded evening.

99 (Manchester United) Season 1 - May 17

Directed by Sampson Collins, the documentary stars David Beckham, Alex Ferguson, and Gary Neville and highlights Manchester United’s treble-winning season of ‘99.

The G.O.A.T. Season 1 - May 17

This is a reality series featuring some of the best reality stars from shows like Big Brother, The Real Housewives, and The Challenge competing and living in a house for a large pot of money. The reality series is directed by Michael Shea.

12.12: The Day - May 17

The Korean film follows President Park’s assassination in December 1979, martial law was imposed. Defence Security Commander Chun Doo-kwang launches a coup d’etat, with a private band of officers following him. Chun fights against Capital Defence Commander Lee Tae-shin, a determined soldier who feels that the military shouldn’t engage in political conflict. The historical drama is directed by Kim Sung-su.

