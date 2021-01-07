New ‘Master’ stills: Vijay, Malavika Mohanan star in college action-thriller

The film is all set to hit theatres globally on January 13

With Vijay’s Master all set to release on January 13 next week, the makers have released several new stills from the making of the film. Despite no trailer out yet, the team also have put out a couple of video promos that has raised anticipation for Kollywood’s first big-budget release in 2021 and first since the beginning of last year’s pandemic.

Lokesh Kanagaraj and Vijay

Vijay had earlier met Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to request him to allow theatres to screen movies with 100% seating capacity.

Vijay and Malavika Mohanan

However, the Centre’s letter, asking the State government not to dilute the Disaster Management Act by allowing theatres to operate at full seating capacity, has come as a rude shock to theatre owners and distributors who were pinning their hopes on Master. In light of pandemic-related concerns taking centre stage, they have now proposed raising ticket prices.

A new still from ‘Master’

Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, stars Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in important roles. Vijay plays the role of an alcoholic college professor who crosses paths with a local thug Sethupathi who runs a juvenile home, after which mayhem ensues.