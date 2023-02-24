ADVERTISEMENT

New ‘Lord of the Rings’ films in the works at Warner Bros

February 24, 2023 01:43 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST - LOS ANGELES

Warner Bros said it had reached a multi-year agreement to collaborate on new films with Middle-earth Enterprises

Reuters

A still from ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’

The Warner Bros movie studio is developing new instalments in the blockbuster The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit franchises based on the J.R.R. Tolkien novels set in the fictional world of Middle-earth, company executives announced on Thursday.

Warner Bros, owned by Warner Bros Discovery, said it had reached a multi-year agreement to collaborate on new films with Middle-earth Enterprises, a unit of Embracer Group AB .

The Lord of the Rings film trilogy, which began in 2001, won 17 Oscars. Three Hobbit films were released starting in 2012. The six films, directed by Peter Jackson, hauled in more than $6 billion at global box offices.

“For all the scope and detail lovingly packed into the two trilogies, the vast, complex and dazzling universe dreamed up by J.R.R. Tolkien remains largely unexplored on film,” Warner Bros. Pictures Group co-chairs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy said in a statement.

