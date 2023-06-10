New 'Leprechaun' film in the works at Lionsgate, Felipe Vargas to direct

June 10, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST

Lionsgate Film is developing a new movie in the Leprechaun franchise with filmmaker Felipe Vargas attached to direct. According to news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming film is billed as a reimagining for a new generation of moviegoers.

Mike Van Waes has penned the script. Roy Lee and Miri Yoon will produce via their banner Vertigo Entertainment, while Meredith Wieck and Jon Humphrey will oversee the project for Lionsgate. Details about the film's plot are currently under wraps.

The first Leprechaun movie, starring Warwick Davis as the titular character, was released in 1993. Jennifer Aniston also appeared in the film. Davis played the vengeful leprechaun in six films in the horror comedy film series but didn't return for 2014's Leprechaun: Origins, and the 2018 film Leprechaun Returns. He will not star in the upcoming movie as well.

"Thirty years after its debut, this franchise still casts a spell, and we're thrilled to be bringing it back with a new vision. Roy and Miri are two of our most trusted producers, especially with this genre, and we’re excited by Felipe’s vision for the film as a director. In his hands, this movie should be very scary and a ton of fun," Erin Westerman, president of production for Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group, said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.