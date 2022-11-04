Poster of ‘Reborn Rich’ | Photo Credit: Viki

In a year that has had several stellar K-Dramas including Little Women, which concluded in October, expectations are sky-high for several upcoming dramas scheduled to air over the next two months. November seems to be a mixed bag so far — with some hotly anticipated shows starring some much-loved actors, as well as some offbeat shows lined up. Here’s a selection of K-Dramas that are all set to premiere this month.

Reborn Rich

Perhaps one of the most hotly anticipated shows this year, the very suave Song Joong-Ki is all set to make a splash after starring in last year’s smash hit Vincenzo. In truly filmy style, the plot follows a loyal employee of a conglomerate who is betrayed and killed off, only to be reborn as the youngest son of the family that heads the massive business empire. There’s a lot to look forward to in this one!

Premieres on November 18 on Viki (Select Regions)

Revenge of Others

Yet another revenge thriller, Revenge of Others which is set in a high school has Shin Ye-Eun playing the lead who embarks on a quest to unravel the truth about the death of her twin brother. She is joined by another student, played by Lomon, who was last seen in the widely popular All of Us Are Dead.

Premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9

The Fabulous

The glitz and glamour of Seoul’s fashion industry form the backdrop for this romantic comedy, which has SHINee’s Choi Min-Ho, and Chae Soo-Bin play the leads — a freelance retoucher and a public relations executive for a luxury fashion brand respectively. The series follows four best friends as they navigate the world of high fashion with professional and personal stakes at an all-time high.

Streaming on Netflix later this month

Behind Every Star

Based on the immensely popular French comedy-drama series Call My Agent, Behind Every Star chronicles the lives of agents at talent management firm Method Entertainment. Lee Seo-jin, Kwak Sun-Young, Seo Hyun-Woo, and Joo Hyun-Young play the leads, as employees of Method Entertainment who take on an array of quirky, charming, and demanding clients.

Premieres on Netflix on November 7

Somebody

Taut thrillers are a K-Drama speciality, and Somebody promises to be this and much more. A software developer suddenly finds herself in deep waters after a dating app she created called ‘Somebody’ becomes the focal point of a murder investigation. The show follows her, as she seeks the help of a colleague and begins to investigate a serial killer who might be using her app to zero in on targets.

Premieres on Netflix on November 18

The First Responders

A police detective inspector, a firefighter, and a paramedic join forces in this K-Drama, which chronicles the lives of first responders. Starring Kim Rae-Won, Son Ho-Jun and Gong Seung-Yeon, the first season of this K-Drama will air this year followed by a second season in 2023.

Premieres on Disney+ Hotstar from November 12

Top picks from shows currently airing: