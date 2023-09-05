HamberMenu
New K-dramas to watch this September: ‘A Time Called You’, ‘My Lovely Liar’, ‘Song of the Bandits’, and more

New titles releasing this month include ‘Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun’ and ‘Behind Your Touch’

September 05, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST

S Poorvaja
S. Poorvaja
Stills from ‘A Time Called You’ and ‘My Lovely Liar’

Stills from ‘A Time Called You’ and ‘My Lovely Liar’ | Photo Credit: Netflix and Viki

While September promises to be action-packed with a bunch of K-Dramas across genres lined up for release, there are some ongoing dramas as well that are continuing to keep up the intrigue. Here’s a selection of shows that promise to be exciting.

The Worst of Evil

A show with Ji Chang-Wook and Wi Ha-Jun? The Worst of Evil has been creating quite the buzz right from the casting stage for its choice of leading men. The K-Drama has Ji Chang-wook play an undercover police officer who is part of an operation to infiltrate a criminal organisation led by Wi Ha-jun. Set in the 90s, the show promises loads of slick action and drama.

The Worst of Evil premieres on Disney + from September 27

A Time Called You

A remake of the hugely successful Taiwanese show, Someday or One Day, the series follows Jun-hee (Jeon Yeo-been), who is grieving the death of her boyfriend Yeon-jun (Ahn Hyo-seop) and suddenly finds herself transported into the past where she inhabits the body of a different person. Expectations are high for this one, given the stellar cast and the success of the original.

A Time Called You premieres on September 8 on Netflix

Song of the Bandits

A period drama set in the 1920s, Song of the Bandits will chronicle the lives of people who come together to fight against those who have taken away their homes and land. The K-Drama stars Kim Nam-gil, Seohyun, and Yoo Jae-myung.

Song of the Bandits premieres on Netflix on September 22

Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun

A much-anticipated sequel to 2019’s Arthdal Chronicles, the new show is set nearly a decade later, with Lee Jong-gi essaying the roles of twins Eun Som and Sa Ya.The epic fantasy drama also stars Shin Se-Kyung, Jang Dong-gun, and Kim Ok-bin.

Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun will premiere in select regions via Disney + from September 9

Han River Police

When work involves maintaining peace and keeping a watchful eye along the Han River, there’s bound to be a lot of chaos. Han River Police has a pair of cops (played by Kwon Sang-Woo and Kim Hee-won), and their daily adventures as they vow to keep the river safe from criminal activity and accidents.

Han River Police premieres on September 13 on Disney +

Ongoing shows

Moving

Featuring an ensemble cast which includes Jo In-Sung, Han Hyo-joo, and Ryu Seung-ryong, Moving follows the lives of a group of people with superpowers, and their children who have inherited supernatural abilities. Their lives intersect and unravel after a deadly assassin is on the prowl to hunt them down. The show became the most-watched Korean show on Disney + a short while after its release and promises more intrigue and drama in the upcoming episodes.

Moving is streaming on Disney +

Behind Your Touch

In idyllic Mujin, a veterinarian discovers she has psychometric powers and soon joins forces with a grumpy detective who is hell-bent on proving his worth and getting transferred back to a city precinct. Starring Han Ji-min, Lee Min-ki, and Suho, the show has tons of slapstick comedy thanks to its oddball small-town residents, but with the threat of a serial killer looming large.

Behind Your Touch is currently streaming on Netflix

The Killing Vote

In this edge-of-the-seat thriller, a masked vigilante is out to implement his own system of justice by targeting criminals who have evaded the law. The K-Drama stars Park Hae-Jin as a detective from the violent crimes unit, aided by a cyber expert played by Lim Ji-yeon, as they set out to uncover the truth behind the vigilante while battling their own perceptions of the criminal justice system.

The Killing Vote is streaming on Prime Video

My Lovely Liar

Sparks fly when a young woman who has the supernatural ability to ‘hear’ the lies of people, meets a brooding music producer who stays in hiding after having been embroiled in a murder case in the past. The K-Drama stars Kim So-hyun, and Hwang Min-hyun, making a comeback after his role in the successful series Alchemy of Souls.

My Lovely Liar is currently streaming on Viki

