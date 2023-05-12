New K-dramas to watch: ‘Dr Romantic 3’, ‘True to Love’, ‘Black Knight’ and more

May 12, 2023 03:11 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST

Some much-awaited sequels, a thrilling web series, and some good old romance; there are several ongoing and recently concluded K-Dramas across genres that promise to have you hooked once you start. Here’s a selection of ongoing, and recently concluded K-Dramas across streaming platforms available for viewing.

Bo-ra! Deborah/True to Love

Yoo In-Na infuses oodles of charm and cheers into this rom-com, which has her play a dating coach. While she seems to have the last word on all things love through her magazine columns and radio shows, there’s a heartbreak that soon follows. Bora further finds her ideals tested when she meets Lee Soo-Hyuk (Hyun min-Yoon), a no-nonsense editor and publisher. With 10 episodes done, True to Love has been delivering as promised on the swoons and smiles.

True to Love is currently streaming on Amazon Prime

Dr Romantic Season 3

It has been quite the fervent wait for fans after the conclusion of the second season of Dr Romantic in 2020. Retaining a large chunk of the ensemble cast from its previous season including Ahn Hyo-Seop, Lee Sung-Kyung, and Kim Min-Jae, led by the inimitable Han Suk-Kyu, Dr Romantic 3 is a welcome return to Doldam Hospital. In the initial episodes, the drama has dialled up on the emergencies and the crises that the trustworthy gang of doctors at Doldam are forced to reckon with, all while battling unfriendly new entrants into their beloved hospital and new trauma care centre.

Dr Romantic 3 is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Dr Cha

It takes great skill to write a show that is equal parts uplifting and rage-inducing. In Dr Cha, we see Cha Jeong-Suk (Uhm Jung-Hwa) a housewife of twenty years who decides to complete her medical residency, something she gave up for the sake of her family. Throw in a patriarchal cheater husband, an equally patriarchal mother-in-law, and a sceptical daughter, Dr Cha has enough and more on her plate as she struggles to reenter and adjust to the workforce. It is in shows like this however where every small win is immensely satisfying, and the show has been thoroughly engaging so far.

Dr Cha is currently streaming on Netflix

Black Night

In this dystopian web series set in 2017 where air pollution has left the country largely uninhabitable, Kim Woo-Bin plays a delivery driver, a ‘Knight’ who is among the few survivors left. Tasked with delivering essentials including oxygen, the show follows his adventures and promises loads of high octane action and thrills.

All episodes of Black Knight are out on Netflix

Good Bad Mother

After the success of Glory, Lee Do-hyun is back in this slice-of-life relationship drama which sees him play a Prosecutor who loses his memory in an accident and goes back to his seven-year-old self. He goes back to live with his mother, played by veteran actor Ra Mi-Ran, in the village he grew up in. With Mi-Ran and Do-Hyun at the helm, the show has been nothing short of an acting masterclass so far, in its first six episodes.

Good Bad Mother is currently streaming on Netflix

Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938

This much anticipated second season of 2020 show Tale of the Nine-Tailed has Lee Dong-Wook and Kim Beom reprise their roles and bring back some bromance onscreen. The show’s storyline is a prequel and has Dong-Wook play a Gumiho (nine-tailed fox) who travels back in time. The show so far promises to deliver a good mix of fantasy, action, and romance.

Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime

Queenmaker

This recently concluded political drama follows two women — Kim Hee-ae plays a former corporate planner who turns an election strategy and campaign manager for a human rights lawyer Moon So-Ri. Set against the backdrop of the Korean Mayoral elections, the 12-episode drama is taut, engaging and features terrific performances by its largely women-led ensemble cast. After her award-winning performance in The World of the Married, this is yet another winner from Kim Hee-Ae.

All episodes of Queenmaker are available on Netflix