New ‘Jurassic World’ film gets a release date; David Leitch in talks to direct

February 06, 2024 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST

Universal Pictures has announced a release date for the next instalment in the Jurassic World franchise. The fourth instalment will hit theatres on July 2, 2025

David Koepp, who wrote the original 1993 film, Jurassic Park, helmed by Steven Spielberg and its sequel, the 1997 film Jurassic Park: The Lost World, will be penning the new sequel.

According to reports, filmmaker David Leitch is in negotiations to direct the new film. While an official confirmation is expected soon, the new film is said will reportedly mark the beginning of a fresh storyline.

Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment banner will executive produce the film alongside Frank Marshall, Patrick Crowley, and Leitch and Kelly McCormick of 87North.

Meanwhile, Leitch is awaiting the release of The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, which is all set to hit theatres this May.

