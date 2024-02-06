ADVERTISEMENT

New ‘Jurassic World’ film gets a release date; David Leitch in talks to direct

February 06, 2024 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST

The new film is said will reportedly mark the beginning of a fresh storyline

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Universal Pictures has announced a release date for the next instalment in the Jurassic World franchise. The fourth instalment will hit theatres on July 2, 2025 

ALSO READ
New ‘Jurassic World’ movie in the works

David Koepp, who wrote the original 1993 film, Jurassic Park, helmed by Steven Spielberg and its sequel, the 1997 film Jurassic Park: The Lost World, will be penning the new sequel. 

According to reports, filmmaker David Leitch is in negotiations to direct the new film. While an official confirmation is expected soon, the new film is said will reportedly mark the beginning of a fresh storyline. 

Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment banner will executive produce the film alongside Frank Marshall, Patrick Crowley, and Leitch and Kelly McCormick of 87North. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Leitch is awaiting the release of The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, which is all set to hit theatres this May. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US