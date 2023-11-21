HamberMenu
New Jason Bourne movie in works with Edward Berger in talks to direct

Berger’s German anti-war drama ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ won in four of its nine nominations at the 95th Academy Awards

November 21, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Jason Bourne’ (2016)

A still from ‘Jason Bourne’ (2016) | Photo Credit: Universal Pictures

A new instalment of the popular action-thriller franchise, Bourne, is in works with All Quiet on the Western Front director Edward Berger in talks to direct, according to Deadline.

Deadline’s report stated that there is no script yet. As far as the cast of the film is concerned, the lead star of the franchise, Matt Damon, will be approached for a return to the iconic role.

Based on the novels by Robert Ludlum, the Bourne franchise consists of five films —  The Bourne Identity (2002), The Bourne Supremacy (2004), The Bourne Ultimatum (2007), The Bourne Legacy (2012) and Jason Bourne (2016) — and a spin-off television series called Treadstone (2019-20).

The story centred around the titular CIA assassin who suffers from dissociative amnesia. Damon portrayed the character in four of the five films (2012’s The Bourne Legacy followed a new character played by Jeremy Renner).

Notably, Berger’s All Quiet on the Western Front was nominated under nine categories at the 95th Academy Awards. It won under Best International Feature Film, Best Original Score, Best Production Design and Best Cinematography categories. It also won seven awards at the BAFTA Awards.

Berger is currently awaiting the release of his thriller film, Conclave, starring Ralph Fiennes, John Lithgow, Stanley Tucci, and Isabella Rossellini.

