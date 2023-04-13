ADVERTISEMENT

New ‘Harry Potter’ series, another ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel coming to Max streaming service

April 13, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 01:00 am IST

The upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ series will feature a new cast, and each season will be devoted to one of J.K. Rowling’s books, while ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight’ has George R.R. Martin serving as executive producer

Reuters

The plan is for the new ‘Harry Potter’ series to unfold over 10 years

Boy wizard Harry Potter is headed to streaming television in a new series based on the beloved books by author J.K. Rowling.

ALSO READ
‘The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling’ podcast review: A timid inspection of the ‘Harry Potter’ author’s mind 

Warner Bros Discovery announced the series on Wednesday as part of the company's plans for its Max streaming service, which combines HBO Max with unscripted programming from Discovery.

The seven Harry Potter books have sold more than 600 million copies worldwide. They were adapted into blockbuster movies starring Daniel Radcliffe that grossed $7.7 billion globally from 2001 to 2011.

The upcoming series will feature a new cast, and each season will be devoted to one of Rowling's books. The plan is for the series to unfold over 10 years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ game review: Let the magic begin

"I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series," Rowling said in a statement.

ALSO READ
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1 review: A grand, breathtaking prequel to ‘Game of Thrones’

Max also announced that a new "Game of Thrones" prequel is in development, titled "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight" with author George R.R. Martin serving as executive producer.

The series will be set 100 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," a time when the Targaryen line holds the Iron Throne. The story will focus on a "young, naive but courageous knight" and his squire, the company said.

Warner Bros Discovery did not announce release dates for either show.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US