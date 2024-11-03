GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New Godzilla film in the works from ‘Godzilla: Minus One’ director Takashi Yamazaki

While details about the storyline remain under wraps, fans are speculating whether the new project will serve as a sequel to ‘Godzilla Minus One’ or mark a fresh chapter in the monster saga

Updated - November 03, 2024 10:38 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Godzilla: Minus One’

A still from ‘Godzilla: Minus One’ | Photo Credit: TOHO

Japanese studio Toho has announced that director Takashi Yamazaki, celebrated for his work on the Academy award-winning Godzilla Minus One, will be helming the next installment in the iconic Godzilla franchise. Known for his comprehensive creative role — writing, directing, and managing the visual effects — Yamazaki is set to tackle these same duties for the upcoming film.

‘Godzilla: Minus One’ movie review: Takashi Yamazaki’s glorious modern-day monsterpiece

The announcement was shared in a video on X, where Yamazaki enthusiastically greeted fans, saying, “Hello everyone, I have wonderful news. I’ll be directing the new Godzilla movie. Please stay tuned.”

While details about the storyline remain under wraps, fans are speculating whether the new project will serve as a sequel to Godzilla Minus One or mark a fresh chapter in the monster saga. Godzilla Minus One itself proved to be a major triumph, resonating worldwide for its stunning effects and powerful narrative, especially impressive given its relatively modest $15 million budget. Garnering over $116 million globally, the film set a new box-office record for a live-action Japanese release, establishing Yamazaki as a creative force in the industry.

This latest news reaffirms Godzilla’s status as the oldest-running movie franchise globally. Since its debut in 1954, the franchise has seen 37 films, each evolving with the times while keeping the essence of the original monster’s appeal.

Godzilla, cinema’s beloved nuclear-age monster, is struggling to fit into Hollywood re-imaginings

For now, the specific direction of the new Godzilla movie remains a mystery, but Yamazaki’s return has sparked excitement, promising another super-sized outing with cinema’s most enduring kaiju.

Published - November 03, 2024 10:27 am IST

