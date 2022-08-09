New films coming to theatres this week: ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ ‘Viruman’ and more

Here is a list of new films slated to release in theatres this week, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada

[L-R]: Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Nithiin, and Karthi from their upcoming releases | Photo Credit: Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, Sreshth Movies, 2D Entertainment

Hindi

Laal Singh Chaddha (11th August)

Arguably one of the most-awaited Hindi-language films, Laal Singh Chaddha is actor and producer Aamir Khan’s Indian adaptation of 1994 hit Hollywood film Forrest Gump, which itself is based on Winston Groom‘s 1986 novel of the same name. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya, the film is directed by Advait Chandan.

Watch the trailer of the film here

Raksha Bandhan (11th August)

Another biggie from Bollywood, Raksha Bandhan has Akshay Kumar once again joining hands with filmmaker Aanand L Rai for a family comedy-drama. Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna feature in the cast of the film. Written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, the film is produced by Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films.

Watch the trailer of the film here

Tamil

Viruman (12th August)

Karthi once again joins hands with his Komban director M. Muthaiah in this masala entertainer, which has debutant Aditi Shankar, the daughter of filmmaker Shankar, playing the female lead. The film also features actors Prakash Raj, Soori, Raj Kiran, Singampuli, Robo Shankar, Karunas, Manoj Bharathi, RK Suresh, Saranya Ponvannan, and Vadivukkarasi in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Jyothika and Suriya under their 2D Entertainment banner

Watch the trailer of the film here

Telugu

Macherla Niyojakavargam (12th August)

The upcoming political action thriller stars Nithiin as an IAS officer. Written and directed by M.S. Rajashekhar Reddy, the film has Krithi Shetty and Catherine Tresa playing the female leads, while Samuthirakani will be seen in a pivotal role. Teh film is produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the banner of Sreshth Movies

Watch the trailer of the film here

Karthikeya 2 (13th August)

Nikhil Siddharth headlines this sequel to his 2014 film. The supernatural thriller film is directed by Chandoo Mondeti, who also directed the original. With Anupama Parameswaran playing the female lead, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Srinivasa Reddy, Harsha Chemudu, Adithya Menon, Praveen, and Satya.

Watch the trailer of the film here

Malayalam

Nna Thaan Case Kodu (11th August)

Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval’s satirical courtroom drama has Kunchacko Boban playing a thief who gets embroiled in a court case after a dog bite. With Gayathrie Shankar playing the female lead, the film also stars Rajesh Madhavan of Minnal Murali fame. The film is produced by Santhosh T Kuruvilla.

Watch the trailer of the film here

Thallumaala (12th August)

Headlined by Tovino Thomas, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Shine Tom Chacko, Thallumaala is an action-comedy written by Muhsin Parari and Ashraf Hamza, and directed by Khalid Rahman. Ashiq Usman produces the film under the banner Ashiq Usman Productions.

Watch the trailer of the film here

Kannada

Gaalipata 2 (12th August)

Writer-director Yogaraj Bhat’s Gaalipata 2 is the sequel to his 2008 romantic comedy. Ganesh, Anant Nag, and Diganth return in the sequel film, which also features Pawan Kumar, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Samyuktha Menon and Sharmiela Mandre.

Watch the trailer of the film here

Ravi Bopanna (12th August)

V. Ravichandran directs and stars in this investigative thriller which also features Sudeep, Ramya Krishnan, and Rachita Ram in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Sarkar Ajith under the banner V Group.

Watch the trailer of the film here