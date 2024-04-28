ADVERTISEMENT

New ‘Evil Dead’ movie in the works from Francis Galluppi

April 28, 2024 02:46 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST

‘The Last Stop in Yuma County’ director will helm the upcoming project produced by Sam Raimi’s Ghost House Pictures

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Evil Dead Rise’

Filmmaker Francis Galluppi, known for his work on The Last Stop in Yuma County, has been selected to helm the latest installment in the Evil Dead series. Ghost House Pictures, led by Sam Raimi and Robert Tapert, will produce the project, which is said to feature an original storyline conceptualized by Galluppi himself.

While specifics about the plot are scarce at this early stage, insiders have indicated that Galluppi’s pitch caught the attention of Raimi and his team, generating excitement among fans of the horror genre. Raimi commended Galluppi’s ability to balance tension and violence, highlighting his directorial finesse demonstrated in his debut feature.

Originating in 1981 with Bruce Campbell in the lead role, the Evil Dead franchise has grown into a cultural phenomenon, spanning multiple films, a television spin-off, and various other projects.

Galluppi’s involvement marks an intriguing development for the series, with his distinctive storytelling style poised to offer a fresh perspective on the beloved horror universe. The announcement comes alongside news of another Evil Dead spin-off currently in the works under the Ghost House Pictures banner.

