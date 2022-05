New ‘Daredevil’ series in the works at Disney Plus

PTI May 20, 2022 13:07 IST

Rumours about the show started doing the rounds after actor Charlie Cox reprised his role of Matt Murdock aka Daredevil in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

A still from the previous ‘Daredevil’ series

A new series based on Marvel superhero Daredevil is being developed by streaming platform Disney Plus. According to Variety, Matt Corman and Chris Ord are attached to write and executive produce the show. The "Daredevil" series was expected to return in a new form after it was cancelled by Netflix in 2018 following a three season run. Rumours about the show started doing the rounds after actor Charlie Cox reprised his role of Matt Murdock aka Daredevil in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and Vincent D’Onofrio appeared as Wilson Fisk in the Disney+ series “Hawkeye.” Marvel Studios has not announced the project officially as of now.



