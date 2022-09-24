New ‘Cloverfield’ movie in the works at Paramount, Babak Anvari to direct

Filmmaker JJ Abrams will produce the project through his Bad Robot banner, along with Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen

PTI
September 24, 2022 14:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A still from the original ‘Cloverfield’

Hollywood studio Paramount has started developing a new instalment of popular franchise "Cloverfield".

ADVERTISEMENT

According to entertainment news portal Deadline, the studio has roped in filmmaker Babak Anvari of "Wounds" fame to direct the new movie.

Filmmaker JJ Abrams will produce the project through his Bad Robot banner, along with Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen.

Joe Barton, known for penning the 2017 cult horror hit “The Ritual", is set to write the script.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced by Abrams, the franchise started with 2008's "Cloverfield", directed by filmmaker Matt Reeves, about a massive monster and various other smaller creatures that attack New York City one night.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The movie received positive reviews from the critics and later spawned two follow-ups: "10 Cloverfield Lane" in 2016 and "The Cloverfield Paradox" in 2018.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app