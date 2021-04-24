New ‘Captain America’ movie in the works

Anthony Mackie in ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

24 April 2021 14:25 IST

‘Captain America 4’ is likely to continue Sam Wilson’s story though there is no official update on the casting

“Captain America 4” is moving forward at Marvel Studios with “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” series writer Malcolm Spellman attached to pen the script.

Also Read: Get 'First Day First Show', our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Spellman, who was the head writer and creator of the Disney+ and Marvel’s series, will write the script with Dalan Musson, a staff writer on the same show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertising

Advertising

Chris Evans played Captain America through his Steve Rogers’ character in all the three films but at the end of the “Avengers: Endgame”, he retired and handed his shield to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, whose story is mapped in the series along with Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/the Winter Soldier.

The fourth “Captain America” is likely to continue Sam Wilson’s story though there is no official update on the casting.

No director is attached, and Evans’ involvement/return remains unconfirmed. Marvel was tight-lipped as usual, THR said.

“Falcon and the Winter Soldier” has earned strong critical and fan reaction.