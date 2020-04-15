New arrivals on Disney+ Hotstar: ‘The Simpsons’ and season 12 of ‘Masterchef Australia’

Disney+ Hotstar, which launched recently in India, is bringing two of the most popular shows globally to its platform this week.

First up, all 31 seasons of the longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, The Simpsons, will be available.

Created by cartoonist Matt Groening, The Simpsons made its debut in 1989 and now has a collection of over 675 episodes spanning 31 seasons. The latest and 31st season is exclusively available on on Disney+ Hotstar Premium, ahead of its TV premiere. The 2007 feature film The Simpsons Movie and recently released short film Maggie Simpson in “Playdate with Destiny” will also be available.

Another global show also makes its 12th season apperance on the platform, in a new avatar: Masterchef Australia, with a trio of new judges to replace Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston.

The latest season MasterChef Australia: Back To Win will showcase familiar faces as 24 talented and passionate former contestants take to the kitchen floor for the biggest opportunity of their lives – to claim the trophy which eluded them once before.

A trio of new acclaimed judges at the helm, including Jock Zonfrillo, Andy Allen and Melissa Leong are ready to encourage, challenge and push contestants to extend their repertoire and cook better than they’ve ever cooked before.

Returning for the second time to the show is renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, who will launch the season.