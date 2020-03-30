New April releases on Amazon Prime: ‘Trance’, ‘Four More Shots Please!’, ‘Rocketman’ and more

Amazon Prime has released its list of new releases for the month of April, and with the lockdown keeping people at home for the foreseeable future, there’s plenty to look forward to.

Kicking off the list is the second season of Amazon Prime India Original Four More Shots Please! Starring Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo and Sayani Gupta, the show heads to Istanbul and gone nearer home to Udaipur as well, and will launch on April 17.

Another anticipated arrival is Tales From the Loop, the science fiction drama television series based on the eponymous art book by Simon Stålenhag. The plot explores the town and lives of people who live above ‘The Loop,’ a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe.

Elton John biopic Rocketman will be available to stream from April 2 onwards; the Taron Egerton-starrer made a splash at the 92nd Academy Awards with multiple nominations, winning the Oscar for Best Original Song.

A still from ‘Rocketman’

Among Indian films, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s romance drama Shikara, the story of a Kashmiri Hindu couple caught in the peak of terrorism in Kashmir finds a release.

A still from ‘HIT’

The biggies from the south are Telugu film HIT that stars Vishwak Sen in an engaging cop drama, as well as Anwar Rasheed’s much-debated Malayalam flick Trance starring Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Gautham Menon among others, that follows the fascinating journey of a motivational speaker hired by a corporate company to work as a Christian pastor.

Fahadh Faasil in ‘Trance’

Indian Originals

Four More Shots Please! Season 2 - April 17

Four best friends will cuddle up again and tell the world to sit up and pay a little more attention to what women truly want. Girls will always be girls around their girls – the problems remain simple yet complicated and funny to each other. They will make new mistakes, but love each other little more fiercely and choose themselves over society's expectations.

A still from ‘Four More Shots Please!’

International Originals

Tales From The Loop (Season 1) - April 3

Zoe Coombs Marr: Massy Bottoms (Season 1) - April 10

Celia Pacquola: All Talk (Season 1) - April 10

Alice Fraser: Savage (Season 1) - April 17

Tommy Little: Self Diagnosed Genius (Season 1)- April 17

Selah and The Spades (Movie) - April 17

Judith Lucy: Judith Lucy Vs. Men (Season 1) - April 24

Dilruk Jayasinha: Live (Season 1) - April 24

English Movies

Rocketman - April 2

Telugu Movies

HIT – April 1

Malayalam Movies

Trance – April 1

Hindi Movies

Shikara – April 4