Movies

‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 2 trailer: Team Ben vs. Team Paxton all over again

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in ‘Never Have I Ever’  

Netflix dropped the official season 2 trailer for Never Have I Ever during a virtual trailer event. Co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the coming-of-age comedy series starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan returns to Netflix on July 15.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

In Season 2 of the coming-of-age comedy, Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.

Never Have I Ever is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as co-creator, executive producer, showrunner and writer. The Universal Television project is also executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and David Miner.

 


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 18, 2021 11:48:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/never-have-i-ever-season-2-trailer-team-ben-vs-team-paxton-all-over-again/article34846808.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY