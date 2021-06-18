‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 2 trailer: Team Ben vs. Team Paxton all over again

The coming-of-age comedy series starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan returns to Netflix on July 15

Netflix dropped the official season 2 trailer for Never Have I Ever during a virtual trailer event. Co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the coming-of-age comedy series starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan returns to Netflix on July 15.

In Season 2 of the coming-of-age comedy, Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.

Never Have I Ever is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as co-creator, executive producer, showrunner and writer. The Universal Television project is also executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and David Miner.