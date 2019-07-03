‘Never felt the need for caste in my films’: ‘Kalavani 2’ director Sarkunam

A Sarkunam is someone who wears his heart on his sleeve.

The National-award-winning filmmaker doesn’t hide his distaste for contemporary Tamil filmmakers’ attempts to emulate world cinema because the end product turns out to be similar in style and narration to the original which inspired its creation.

“Everyone speaks of world cinema these days,” says Sarkunam, 44, lounging at his Ramapuram office, dressed in a white shirt and veshti.

“Most of the [Tamil] films are invariably copied from world cinema. But is that real cinema? I’m reminded of what (the late director) Mahendran sir used to say... ‘Un vaazhkaiya nee padama panrathu than world cinema’...” (which translates to: Showing your life on film is world cinema), he adds.

He explains this ideology in the context of why rural films are important in an increasingly urbanising landscape in Tamil films.

“Don’t get me wrong. There is life in cities too. But my kind of cinema is... it’s like when you read a Jeyamohan novel, for example, Eazhaam Ulagam. I remember going ‘Wow, could there be a life like this?” he says, adding, “In villages, there are many people, lifestyles and cultures that we seldom hear about. Capturing these for a movie audience is what I think is true filmmaking art.”

The likeable thief

Sarkunam’s latest film, Kalavani 2, a sequel in spirit to his successful debut venture, and which is slated to release this Friday, fits this milieu.

Vemal and Oviya in a still from ‘Kalavani 2’

The sequel arrives nine years after the first one served as a claim-to-fame film for Sarkunam and the lead pair, actors Vemal and Oviya. As Arikki aka Arivazhagan, Vemal made a star turn in Kalavani.

It played on the romantic angle between Vemal’s character, a con artist, and Maheswari, played by Oviya, and whose antics blow up simmering tensions between two warring villages before himself turning out to be the cause for truce as well.

Why make a sequel after such a long time?

“To be honest with you, making a sequel is the present industry trend. People kept telling me that I too should make one. I had the option to make a sequel to either Vaagai Sooda Vaa (the film that fetched him a National award) or Kalavani. But I thought it would be best if I made an entertaining film, and Kalavani fit the bill,” Sarkunam says.

Vemal and Ganja Karuppu in a still from ‘Kalavani 2’

While Arikki and Maheswari return for the sequel, the plot line is different.

Set against the backdrop of local body elections in Orathanadu taluk in Thanjavur, Kalavani 2 follows the con artist’s journey as he aims for the post of the village council president.

Remind Sarkunam that 2019 has already had its fair share of films centred around politics and elections, he says, “Those films, be it Sarkar, LKG or NGK, all dealt with MLA elections. It had pointed criticism at parties in power. But the characteristics of a local body election are different because here party politics is secondary. A (village council) president election is fought among friends, uncles, brothers and cousins.”

“It is similar to an oor thiruvizha (village festival) in terms of the disputes, the colours and the jazz of it all,” he adds.

Taking a stance

Kalavani 2 is Sarkunam’s fifth film as director. The essence of rural Tamil Nadu ranks high in his films’ plot, screenplay and characters.

Vemal as Arikki in ‘Kalavani 2’

But what’s lacking is caste. When most directors opting to make a rural film conjure up characters that only serve to establish the existing socio-political dominance of castes particular to the area where the film is set, Sarkunam has opted to steer clear so far. He has his reasons.

“I’m very conscious of not having these (caste) elements in my films. No one person has the right to claim that my caste is superior to that of the other person. But there are filmmakers who opt to use caste to drive the screenplay of a film. I have no comments about that. It is the individual’s film-making preference,” he says.

One thing he commits to is introducing newer dialects and slang to the wider Tamil audience. For example, there is a scene in Kalavani, where Vemal’s character cooks up a fake story about a village council member, Panchayathu (played by Ganja Karuppu), consuming poison.

Vemal and RJ Vigneshkanth in a still from ‘Kalavani 2’

“The word used for poison was paaltaail. I don’t know if people in Chennai would have heard of that word before. It is Thanjavur slang. Similarly, there is a word called aai, which some use to refer to their younger sister,” says the filmmaker, who hails from Aambalapattu village in Orathandu taluk, Thanjavur district.

Unlike his first outing, there is expectation on the sequel, and Sarkunam acknowledges it.

“People would expect much from Kalavani 2 after the success we had with the first one. All I can say is we’ve not compromised on the entertainment quotient one bit,” he concludes, with the promise of delivering a laugh riot for the audience.