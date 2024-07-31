Neve Campbell shares why she joined the cast of ‘Scream VII’

Actor Neve Campbell has announced that she is returning to the seventh instalment of ‘Scream’ as Sidney Prescott, reported Deadline. Campbell’s Sidney will face Ghostface again in the seventh instalment.

"We are going to follow Sidney again," said Campbell. "They did pitch the concept to me, and it's the reason that I jumped on board," she added. The actor shared that she had not received the final script for the new film but was hoping to receive it soon.

"I love these movies, they are so much fun to be a part of, I'm so grateful for them, I could never have imagined being a part of a movie that would have lasted this many decades," she said.

‘Scream VII’ will be directed by Kevin Williamson; Campbell featured in the first five films of the ‘Scream’ franchise before stepping away from ‘Scream VI.’

"I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years," she shared. Earlier, Williamson advocated for Campbell's return to the brand and stated that she should be compensated accordingly.

In November 2023, producers dismissed new main star Melissa Barrera for antisemitic social media statements, despite their efforts to distance themselves from Campbell. Barrera’s co-star Jenna Ortega stepped out of ‘Scream VII,’ leaving the franchise in uncertainty. Currently, Campbell is the only star confirmed for ‘Scream VII’ as the franchise starts a new era.